4 Chairs Theatre will host Sondheim Tribute Revue in August. Performances are on August 8, 9,10, 15, 16, 17 at 7:30pm and August 11 and 18 at 3pm.

Location: Skokie Theatre 7024 Lincoln Ave Skokie, IL 60077 Ticket info coming soon!

Sondheim Tribute Revue is a unique and exclusive review featuring the work of the incomparable Stephen Sondheim. The Stephen Sondheim Society notes that Sondheim was "widely acknowledged as the most innovative, influential, and important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. For more than 50 years, he set an unsurpassed standard of brilliance and artistic integrity in musical theatre." Sondheim Tribute Revue is presented through special arrangement with MTI on behalf of The Estate of Stephen Sondheim

Cast of Sondheim Tribute Revue: Kaitlin Feely, Denise Tamburrino-Evert, Gavin Leahy, Lyndsey Minerva, Michelle Tibble, Mark Yacullo

Joining Lauren Berman (Producer/Director) is Alice Nuteson (Music Director), Kristine Burdi-Stickney (Choreographer), Tyeese Braslavsky (Accompanist), Ethan Colish (Stage Manager) 4 Chairs Theatre is a not-for-profit theatre committed to providing a safe space for students, actors, and audiences of all ages, cultures, genders, races, abilities and walks of life. Our plays, educational programs, and concerts breathe humanity, empathy and truth. We amplify voices that are often excluded and uncover hearts that are often hidden. By replacing "You're too..." and "You'll never..." with "You're enough" and "You will..." we are determined to change the world, one show at a time. Pull up a chair. You can sit with us.

