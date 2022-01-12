Joffrey Reschedules DON QUIXOTE Due to Covid Surge

The Joffrey Ballet announced today the postponement of Yuri Possokhov's Don Quixote due to the latest surge of COVID-19 cases in Chicago. The original performances slated to run February 16-27, 2022 have been rescheduled to June 2-12, 2022 at the historic Lyric Opera House in downtown Chicago at 20 North Upper Wacker Drive.

Current ticket holders have automatically had their seats transferred to a corresponding performance date. Ticket holders also have the option to transfer the value their ticket purchase to a subscription or future production, make a tax-deductible donation for The Joffrey Ballet Annual Fund, or receive a refund. More information can be found at Joffrey.org/DonQuixote.

"As we have said from the outset of the pandemic, the health and safety our artists, staff, and patrons remain our highest priority," said President and CEO Greg Cameron. "We realize this is unwelcome news, but these proactive measures will ensure the continuation of the 2021-2022 season and the wellbeing of the extended Joffrey family."

A family-friendly ballet full of bravery, fantasy, and love, Yuri Possokhov's Don Quixote, set to a score by Ludwig Minkus, centers on Don Quixote, an eccentric nobleman, who imagines himself to be a valiant knight. With his trusted sidekick Sancho Panza in tow, Quixote embarks on a humorous and fateful journey, ready to breathe life into a world where windmills become monsters and adventure awaits beyond the horizon.

Don Quixote features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

Single tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase online at joffrey.org.

Updated Vaccination Policy

The Joffrey requires that all audience members provide proof of full vaccination and booster (when eligible) against COVID-19, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or World Health Organization (WHO), for Joffrey performances and events at Lyric Opera House. Those who arrive without proof of full vaccination status or without valid photo I.D. will not be admitted to any Joffrey event or performance.