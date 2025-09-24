Joffrey Ballet Will Present MATTERS OF THE HEART at Harris Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Harris Theater for Music and Dance will welcome The Joffrey Ballet for Matters of the Heart, a two-act program running November 6–9, 2025. The engagement includes the world premiere of Chanel DaSilva’s Wabash & You and the Midwest debut of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Broken Wings.

DaSilva’s Wabash & You is set in downtown Chicago and features onstage accompaniment by Bloomington-based funk band The Main Squeeze. The work reimagines the classic love story through a distinctly Chicago lens, with the band fully integrated into the performance alongside the dancers.

Lopez Ochoa’s Broken Wings draws inspiration from the life and art of Frida Kahlo. First commissioned by English National Ballet, the work incorporates Mexican folk music and design elements drawn from Kahlo’s paintings. In Chicago, the score will be performed live by the Chicago Philharmonic, a Harris Theater Resident Company.

Performances will take place Thursday, November 6, at 7:30 pm; Friday, November 7, at 7:30 pm; Saturday, November 8, at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, November 9, at 2:00 pm at the Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph Street. Single tickets start at $46 and are available at harristheaterchicago.org or by calling 312.334.7777. ASL interpretation and Audio Description will be available at the November 8 matinee.