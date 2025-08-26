 tracker
Invictus Theatre’s ANGELS IN AMERICA, PARTS ONE AND TWO Extended

Performances will now run through late September.

Due to popular demand, the run of Invictus Theatre Company’s production of Tony Kushner’s monumental two-part play, ANGELS IN AMERICA, with a single cast performing both parts of the play in repertory, has been extended by two weeks. As most performances of the original run dates are now sold out, an additional five performances of each part have been scheduled.

The entire original cast will continue through the extension. The performance schedule (detailed below) will allow audiences to see the two parts in sequence on the same day, or on successive days.

The final performance of MILLENNIUM APPROACHES will now be on Saturday, September 20 at 12 p.m. and the final performance of PERESTROIKA will be Sunday, September 21 at 12 p.m.
 




