Interrobang Theatre Project Will Continue its 10th Anniversary Season with HERE LIES HENRY

Interrobang Theatre Project will continue its tenth anniversary season, exploring the theme of "No Man's Land," with a revival of its very first production: Daniel MacIvor's one-man drama Here Lies Henry, newly staged by Artistic Producer Elana Elyce* and featuring Scott Sawa. Here Lies Henry will play February 28 - March 28, 2020 at ITP's resident home, Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at interrobangtheatreproject.org or by calling (312) 219-4140. The press opening is Sunday, March 1 at 8 pm.

Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying.

Comments Director Elana Elyce, "Daniel McIvor's brand of meta-theatrical theatre has the power to transform the lives of audiences, who come into dark rooms with their minds and their hearts open, who are filled with questions, and who find a moment of peace in the presence of something innately familiar. The play hopefully can touch people, and open people to thinking about their own humanity and their purpose in life."

The production team to date includes LaVisa Williams (costume design), Michelle E. Benda (lighting design), Timothy McNulty (sound design), Richie Vavrina* (production manager), Louis Lothan (master electrician) and Shawn Galligan* (stage manager).

*Denotes Interrobang Theatre Project Ensemble Member or Artistic Associate.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title:

Here Lies Henry

Playwright:

Daniel MacIvor

Director:

Artistic Producer Elana Elyce

Cast:

Scott Sawa (Henry). Understudy: Josh Kemper

Location:

Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago

Dates:

Previews: Friday, February 28 at 8 pm and Saturday, February 29 at 8 pm

Press opening: Sunday, March 1 at 8 pm

Subscriber/Board opening: Thursday, March 5 at 8 pm

Regular run: Friday, March 6 - Saturday, March 28, 2020

Curtain Times:

Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 3 pm & 8 pm; Sundays at 3 pm. Industry night: Monday, March 23 at 8 pm

Tickets:

Previews: $16. Regular run: $32. Students $16 with ID. Industry $16 with code "ITPINDUSTRY." Group discounts available. Tickets are currently available at interrobangtheatreproject.org or by calling (312) 219-4140.

About the Artists:

Daniel MacIvor (Playwright) is originally from Cape Breton and currently divides his time between Toronto and Avondale, Nova Scotia. Daniel has written numerous award-winning theatre productions and his work has been translated into French, Portuguese, Spanish, Czech, German and Japanese. Daniel received the Governor General's Literary Award for Drama for his collection of plays I Still Love You and in 2008 he was awarded the Siminovitch Prize for Theatre. He is also the recipient of an Obie Award and a GLAAD Award for In On It, as well as a Canadian Screen Award for his feature film script Weirdos.

Elana Elyce (Director) first worked with Interrobang in 2011, appearing in The Argument by Gregory Moss. She joined staff as producer for the 2012 production of Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor and went on to produce the first two productions of Season 3. Originally from Detroit, she began teaching and directing while still a teenager with Detroit's Summer Youth Arts program, working with teens and young adults, and did so for fifteen years in various organizations, schools and camps. Within that time, opportunities to direct adults began with a Detroit production of A Son Come Home by Ed Bullins with Urban Spirit Theatre Company. Since being in Chicago, she has directed multiple readings and short plays, as well as a critically acclaimed production of The Vagina Monologues with Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in Evanston. Elana also acts, writes and coaches, is a company member with The House Theatre of Chicago and is the Business Manager of The Chicago Inclusion Project. www.elanaelyce.net





