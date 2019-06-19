Idle Muse Announces 14th Season

Idle Muse Theatre Company (IMTC) proudly announces its 2019 - 2020 season. The 14th season from IMTC includes Bill Cain 's Equivocation, September 23 - October 12 and Sarah Ruhl 's Tony and Drama Desk nominated In the Next Room (or the vibrator play), March 7 - April 5, 2020. Both productions take place at The Edge Off Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. Single tickets are on sale now at idlemuse.org or by calling 773.340.9438.

Information about the 2019 - 2020 Idle Muse Theatre Company's 14th Season:

Equivocation

September 20 - October 20

Director: Evan Jackson

Violence Designer: Libby Beyreis

Previews: Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Opening Night: Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with an added performance Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Industry Nights: Thursdays during the run tickets are $10 for industry members

Tickets: $10 for previews, $20 regular adult ticket, $15 senior (over 65) and students (any age), $10 for Industry Thursdays

In the aftermath of the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605 to assassinate King James I and destroy the British Parliament, playwright William Shagspeare is commissioned by the powerful Lord Robert Cecil to write the "true historie" of the plot...to the particular specifications of His Majesty. As they work to unravel the truth behind the conspiracy, navigating clandestine meetings, betrayals, and brawls, the King's Men acting company tests just how far they're willing to go for each other and to speak truth to power. When duty to country and pursuit of the truth collide, The Globe Theatre becomes the stage for Shag's darkest play yet - and the battle for a nation's soul. Fact, fiction, politics and comedy all vie for control in this critically acclaimed dramatic account of an historical national crisis!

In the Next Room (or the vibrator play)

March 6 - April 5, 2020

Previews: Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m.

Opening Night: Monday, March at 8 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with an added performance Wednesday, March 25 at 8 p.m.

Industry Nights: Thursdays during the run tickets are $10 for industry members

Tickets: $10 for previews, $20 regular adult ticket, $15 senior (over 65) and students (any age), $10 for Industry Thursdays

1880s New York, The Gilded Age of America. The second Industrial Revolution has ignited a desire to change the fabric of daily life. When her physician husband creates a unique piece of machinery to massage the growing affliction of "female hysteria," Catherine Givings embarks on some new discoveries of her own. As Dr. Givings garners the attention of new patients, Catherine finds her own attention inexplicably drawn to what occurs "in the next room" and what it means for her. In this intimate and humorous journey of self-examination and sexuality, human connection is not only a climax, but a vital part of life itself.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You