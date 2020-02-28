INTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Northlight

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2019-2020 season with Intimate Apparel, written by Lynn Nottage and directed by Tasia A. Jones. Intimate Apparel runs March 12 - April 19, 2020 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8pm.

The recipient of New York Drama Critics' Circle and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Play!

In 1905, a black seamstress named Esther sews her way out of poverty stitch by delicate stitch, creating fine lingerie for her Manhattan clientele while longing for a husband and a future. She finds common ground with a Jewish fabric merchant, a relationship they both know cannot grow. So when correspondence with a lonesome Caribbean man leads to a marriage proposal, she accepts. But as her new marriage quickly leads to regret, Esther turns back to her sewing machine to rebuild her life and refashion her future.

The cast includes Rashada Dawan (Mayme), Yao Dogbe (George), Sean Fortunato (Mr. Marks), Mildred Marie Langford (Esther), Rebecca Spence (Mrs. Van Buren) and Jacqueline Williams (Mrs. Dickson).

The creative team includes Scott Penner (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Claire Chrzan (Lighting Design), and Jeffrey Levin (Sound Design). The production stage manager is Katie Klemme.

"Sixteen years ago I read Lynn Nottage's delicate play Intimate Apparel and its haunting themes, its delicate intersectionality, and its vibrant characters have stayed with me. In conversations with Northlight's Artistic Fellow Tasia A. Jones, it struck me as a play that would be ripe for revival and right for her to direct. Known for powerful pieces like the James Ijames piece White, which she directed last season at Northwestern and is soon to direct at Steppenwolf, I felt this might be an interesting play for her fresh approach," comments BJ Jones. "What I think makes Intimate Apparel so right for this moment is the examination of class distinction and the near invisible worker class, caught in the chasm of poverty. Esther is an artist, a true artist, whose work is infused with her passion for her work. Her art is the center of her being, something she must do, and it is her pathway out of poverty and towards personal identity and fulfillment. Through the character of Esther, Lynn Nottage demonstrates the gift and the power of art."

Northlight's production of Intimate Apparel is supported in part by Freddi Greenberg and Dan Pinkert, Julie and Josh Chernoff, Kevin Mott, Edward Jones, The Pauls Foundation, and Koi. The 2019-20 Season is supported by BMO Harris and ComEd, An Exelon Company.

Box Office: The Box Office is located at 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, 847.673.6300; northlight.org





