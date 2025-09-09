Hubbard Street Dance Chicago to Return to Steppenwolf Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell has revealed programming for the company's Season 48 Fall Series, marking Hubbard Street's return to Steppenwolf Theatre Company following last season's sold-out debut. The engagement runs Friday, November 14 through Sunday, November 23, 2025 in Steppenwolf's intimate Downstairs Theater.

Following a record-breaking, landmark year of bold premieres and historic collaborations, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago launches Season 48 with a program that showcases the company's extraordinary physicality, range, and commitment to presenting both fresh voices and iconic works. The Fall Series includes Ohad Naharin's Black Milk, described by the Chicago Tribune as "by turns elegant and feral"; Percussion IV, originally choreographed by Bob Fosse for his Broadway hit Dancin' and returning to the company as part of its ongoing collaboration with The Verdon Fosse Legacy; A Duo, a dynamic duet by Resident Artist Aszure Barton continuing her creative residency, now in its third season; and IMPASSE, Johan Inger's theatrical, exuberant favorite brimming with joy and inventive movement.

The return of Percussion IV to Hubbard Street marks a meaningful full-circle moment. Gwen Verdon's admiration for the company began in the 1980s when she sought to adapt Bob Fosse's works for concert dance, a vision that included staging Percussion IV for Hubbard Street during Fisher-Harrell's tenure as a company dancer. Last season's Fall Series marked the launch of a historic partnership with The Verdon Fosse Legacy, making Hubbard Street the only company in the world authorized to hold a Bob Fosse work in its repertoire-a distinction that continues in Season 48.

"This program brings together four works that, collectively, speak to the vast possibilities of contemporary dance," said Fisher-Harrell. "From the raw, elemental power of Naharin's Black Milk to the precision and lineage embodied in Fosse's Percussion IV, the inventiveness of Barton's A Duo, and the exuberance of Inger's IMPASSE, each piece challenges our artists in distinct ways while offering audiences an expansive journey through movement and emotion."