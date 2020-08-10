Hell In A Handbag's UNDER THE STARS WITH HANDBAG: A Drive-In Festival

Handbag is opening its vaults to present four of its most popular shows under the beautiful Chicago stars.

Hell in a Handbag Productions is pleased to welcome audiences back with UNDER THE STARS WITH HANDBAG: A Drive-In Festival - five fun and socially-responsible weekends of Handbag productions on a big outdoor screen! Featuring a different show each week, Handbag's pop-up drive-in festival will play Fridays and Saturday from August 21 - September 19, 2020 at The Red Box Workshop, 4242 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. in Chicago, just west of the intersection of Pulaski and Bryn Mawr.

Handbag is opening its vaults to present four of its most popular shows under the beautiful Chicago stars including: POSEIDON! An Upside Down Musical, The Golden Girls, The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4 - LOCKDOWN!, Caged Dames and Bewildered. The festival also includes the debut of Airport 19SEVENTYSOMETHING!, one of the classic '70s Airport films dubbed over with new dialogue by some of Chicago's favorite performers.

Tickets are currently available via Brown Paper Tickets at handbagdrivein.bpt.me. Advance reservations are required - no walk-ups! Sales end three hours before each presentation. Patrons have the option of viewing from their vehicle or bringing their own lawn chairs/cushions to camp out in the parking lot - all in pre-designated, socially distant spaces. Cars will also have space in between for the option of outdoor seating. Tickets include popcorn and non-alcoholic beverages. No alcoholic beverages allowed. The lot opens at 7:30 pm and the feature begins promptly at 8:30 pm. The Red Box Workshop is easily accessible by car or public transportation. Street parking is available on Tripp St. for those who wish to drive and sit outside. Restrooms will be available.

Ticket Prices:

Socially distant outdoor space for up to 2 patrons - $40

Socially distant outdoor space for up to 4 patrons - $80

Regular car space for up to 4 passengers - $60

SUV/large vehicle for up to 4 passengers - $60

Under the Stars Schedule:

Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22, 2020

POSEIDON! An Upside-Down Musical

Book and Music by David Cerda with Scott Lamberty, Directed by Derek Van Barham

Handbag's 2019 revival of the musical that started it all! POSEIDON! An Upside Down Musical is a musical parody and a loving homage to the classic 1972 film The Poseidon Adventure, the grandmother of all disaster films.

Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29, 2020

The Golden Girls, The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4

By David Cerda, Directed by Spenser Davis

Written for our quarantined times! Blanche returns from SantaCom with souvenirs, wild tales - and possibly Legionnaires disease! The doctor orders a 30-day quarantine. Will the girls make it out before they kill each other? Don't miss the newest episode in Handbag's long-running parody of the beloved TV sitcom.

Friday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5, 2020

Caged Dames

Book and Music by David Cerda, Directed by AJ Wright

Handbag's hit revival from 2014! A scathingly funny parody of woman-in-prison films from the 1950s, Caged Dames tells the gripping tale of an innocent young woman, Mary Anderson, who through a series of 'unfortunate' events finds herself in the Calumet City Women's Penitentiary. She's at the mercy of the corrupt, sadistic, prison matron, Elsie Emerson, who believes in law and order with a rubber hose and solitary confinement.

Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12, 2020

Bewildered

Book by Ron Weaver, Music by Ron Weaver and Aaron Benham, Directed by Brigitte Ditmars

A hit from 2017, a parody and reimagining of the beloved '60s/'70s television sitcom Bewitched. This spellbinding throwback is told from the point of view of Gladys Kravitz, the poor, misunderstood neighbor who keeps seeing crazy things at the home of Samantha Stephens, a beautiful witch, and her 'ordinary family.' Gladys' husband Abner has had enough and is about to take drastic measures. Can Gladys prove her visions are real without destroying the Stephens family - or is she doomed to a life of pills and institutions? Gladys finally gets her due in this fun and magical musical parody.

Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2020

Airport 1970SOMETHING

Adapted by David Cerda, Edited by Peter Neville

A new treat from Handbag! Enjoy one of the classic 1970s Airport films dubbed by some of Chicago's favorite performers. Watch everyone's favorite stewardess try to land a plane with all new dialogue - and a song!

