Hell In A Handbag Presents THE DRAG SEED At The Chopin Theatre

Hell in a Handbag Productions will continue its 20th anniversary season with a revival of its popular comedy The Drag Seed, an unauthorized parody of the 1956 psychological horror-thriller film The Bad Seed.

Written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Cheryl Snodgrass, The Drag Seed will play February 24 - March 20, 2022 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at handbagproductions.org and thedragseed.eventbrite.com. The press opening is Sunday, February 27 at 7 pm.

Please note: Handbag will require proof of full vaccination and masking at all performances. The entire cast and crew is fully vaccinated and tested regularly.

Handbag is also pleased to announce that following its Chicago run, The Drag Seed will play a limited engagement March 31 - April 10, 2022 at the legendary La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in New York City, featuring the full Chicago cast.

The revival features ensemble members David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Ed Jones*, Elizabeth Lesinski*, Tyler Anthony Smith* and Danne W. Taylor* with Kelly Anchors and Patrick O'Keefe. Understudies: Nicky Mendelsohn*, Elizabeth Rude and Jamie Smith.

Carson (Patrick O'Keefe) is a perfect little boy who likes to dress like the perfect little girl and they're deadly serious about crowns and pronouns. Carson's mother, Connie (Ed Jones), loves and accepts Carson but wishes Carson wasn't so competitive. Carson always gets what they want, and they really want to win the drag pageant at their very progressive school - The Josephine Baker Rainbow Academy for Gifted Students. When Carson loses to Summer Breeze, they vow to get that crown - one way or another...

The production team includes Lauren Nichols (scenic design), Gregory Graham (costume design), Liz Cooper (lighting design), DJ Douglass (sound design), Pamela Parker* (props design), Keith Ryan* (wig design), Sydney Genco* (make-up design), R & D Fight Choreography (fight choreography), Abby Teel (production manager) and Drew Donnelly* (stage manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member