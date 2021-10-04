Hedda Gabler Joins The Mob In Tyler Anthony Smith's PEOPLE DO DO SUCH THINGS

Hedda Gabler is giving Lorraine Bracco a run for her money in Tyler Anthony Smith's People Do Do Such Things, October 7-10 at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret, located at 1383 N. Milwaukee in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Don Vito Corleone. Tony Soprano. HEDDA GABLER? Well, actually it's Hedda Rose Marie Gableroni, and she thinks it's time you hear her f***ing side of the f***ing cannoli. She didn't mean to shoot herself in the f***ing head! Woah, we're getting ahead of ourselves. Okay, so it all starts when Hedda marries brainy mobster George Tesmatelli, which is great because that means she can assume the glamorous role of mob wife. And then a bunch more stuff happens! Boredom! Murder! Lust! Hats! Embezzlement! Vine leaves! Simply put: This show is an offer you can't refuse.

Based on Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler. Written by and Starring Tyler Anthony Smith. Directed by Stephanie Shaw. Wigs by Keith Ryan. Press Release Photography by Caitlin Jackson.

21+ and 2 drink minimum. All audience members must show proof of vaccination and ID. Click here for $15 tickets!