HOMEGROWN: The Zac Brown Band Tribute Experience Comes to Raue Center

Raue Center for the Arts will welcome Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Tribute Experience to the stage on Friday, September 12 at 8 PM. This high-energy tribute brings the Signature Sound and spirit of the multi-platinum country-rock group to life with faithful renditions of Zac Brown Band's greatest hits.

Known for blending Southern rock, bluegrass, reggae, and country-pop, Zac Brown Band has built a devoted fan base with songs like “Chicken Fried,” “Knee Deep,” and “Colder Weather.” Homegrown captures the heart of the band’s genre-defying style, delivering soaring harmonies, expert musicianship, and the vibrant storytelling that has made the original group a household name.

From soulful ballads to crowd-pleasing anthems, this tribute promises an evening filled with music that celebrates life, love, and the American spirit.

Tickets start at $43 and are available now at rauecenter.org or by calling the Box Office at 815.356.9212. Raue Center is located at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. RaueNOW Members save 30%. All-in pricing includes a $4 per ticket box office fee. An $8 order fee applies per transaction.

