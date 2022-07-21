Grippo Stage Company Presents CHAGALL IN SCHOOL By James Sherman

Grippo Stage Company presents Chagall In School, a world premiere comedy by James Sherman (Beau Jest, The God of Isaac, The Ben Hecht Show) and directed by Georgette Verdin. The play is inspired by the real story of the famed artist, Marc Chagall. Performances will take place August 26 - October 8, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

It's 1920, a few years after the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and Marc Chagall is asked to head a school for artists in his Russian hometown of Vitebsk. By gathering together other noted artists of the time including Yuri Pen, Vera Ermolaeva and El Lissitsky and with the support of his loving wife, Berta, Chagall endeavors to realize his dream of a free school for anyone who wishes to explore their artistic aspirations. His goals are quickly complicated by the clash of personalities and differences between these artists, as well as Chagall's own inherent inability to take on the role of a stern administrator. When the most impressive artist of the time, Kazimir Malevich, arrives to join the faculty, the artistic soul of the school and Chagall's own future as an artist are contested.

The full cast includes John Drea+, (Marc Chagall); Yourtana Sulaiman*, (Berta Chagall); Fred Wellisch+,(Yuri Pen); Peter Ferneding+, (Alexander Romm); Daniella Rukin*, (Vera Ermolaeva); Myles Schwarz+, (El Lissitzky); David Lipschutz+, (David Yackerson); Warren Duncan+, (Kazimir Malevich); Hannah Green* (U/S Berta & Vera); Levi Smith+, (U/S Alex & Kazimir & David)

Preview performances will be Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.,Thursday, Sept. 1, Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. Opening night is Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $38 - $42 and information is available at 773.975.8150 or at www.theatrewit.org.