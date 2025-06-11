Griffin Theatre Company to Present Midwest Premiere of GIRLS & BOYS at Bramble Arts Loft

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Griffin Theatre Company will present the Midwest premiere of Girls & Boys, a solo play by Dennis Kelly, directed by Robin Witt. The production will run from July 11 through August 16 at Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N. Clark St.

Previews are scheduled for Friday, July 11; Saturday, July 12; Thursday, July 17; and Friday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, July 13 at 3 p.m. The official press opening will be Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances will continue Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets, priced $30–$43, go on sale Friday, June 6 at GriffinTheatre.com.

Girls & Boys centers on a woman who recounts the rapid rise and devastating collapse of a once-promising relationship. What begins as a whirlwind romance—marked by ambition, parenthood, and success—gives way to something far darker as fractures emerge beneath the surface. The play combines humor with emotional intensity to examine the dissonance between public image and private reality.

Cynthia Marker will perform the role of the Woman, with Andrea Uppling serving as understudy.

Creative Team

The creative team includes director Robin Witt; scenic designer Sotirios Livaditis; lighting designer Brandon Wardell; Costume Designer Jessical Wardell; sound designer Thomas Dixon; properties designer Paloma Locsin; production manager Matthew Chase; stage manager Grace Elizabeth Mealey; dialect coach Adam Goldstein; technical director Harrison Ornelas; and assistant scenic designer Joe Johnson.

For more information, visit GriffinTheatre.com.

