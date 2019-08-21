Goodman Theatre Stages DAUGHTER OF A CUBAN REVOLUTIONARY

Goodman Theatre and the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) present the Midwest premiere of Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary, written and performed by L.A.-based artist Marissa Chibas, October 8 -13. The limited engagement premiere is presented as part of Destinos-the 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, a seven-week festival of Latino theater artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America in shows, panels and student performances at venues citywide.

The limited engagement of Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary appears October 8-13, 2019 at Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn); tickets ($25-30; subject to change) go on sale Friday, August 23 by telephone 312.443.3800 or online GoodmanTheatre.org.

"We are thrilled to continue our longtime dedication to Latinx voices as a partner for the 3rd annual Destinos festival," said Roche Schulfer, Goodman Theatre Executive Director. "The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance has curated a robust line-up of some of the most exciting work to appear on the international stage and we couldn't be more excited to participate in what has become one of the most celebrated and essential festivals in the city."



Over the past 30 years, Goodman Theatre has premiered and presented works by notable Latinx playwrights, including John Leguizamo, Tanya Saracho, Luis Alfaro, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Kristoffer Diaz, Rogelio Martinez, Karen Zacarias, José Rivera, Sandra Delgado and Charise Castro Smith. Under the direction of Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez-a "leader of Chicago's burgeoning Latino community" (The New York Times)-the Goodman introduced more than 160,000 Chicagoans to prominent international, national and local companies in its Latino Theatre Festival, a recurring event that transformed the Goodman into a hub of cultural exchange. Participants include Compañia Marta Carrasco (Spain); Comediants (Spain); Teatro Buendía (Cuba); Teatro de Ciertos Habitantes (Mexico); Pia Fraus (Brazil); Universes (New York); Culture Clash (Los Angeles); and Chicago's Aguijón Theater Company, Luna Negra, Urban Theater Co., Teatro Luna, Teatro Vista and artists like Laura Crotte and Gustavo Leone.



Playwright and performer Marissa Chibas' autobiographical solo piece, Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary is centered on three towering figures in her life: her father, Raul, who co-wrote the manifesto for the Cuban revolution with Fidel Castro; her uncle, Eddy, who was the frontrunner for the Cuban presidency in 1951 before committing suicide; and her mother, Dalia, Miss Cuba runner-up in 1959. It was originally produced by the CalArts Center for New Performance.



"We are eager for Chicago audiences to head to Goodman Theatre to experience Marissa Chibas' amazing life story in Daughter of a Cuban Revolutionary," said Myrna Salazar, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), producer of Destinos. "The Goodman is one of Chicago's marquee theaters, and this is its second year as a valued Destinos presenting partner. The Goodman is to be commended for helping CLATA introduce Chicago theater audiences to rich new works from Latin America, while showcasing Chicago's homegrown Latino theater artists on its stages and behind the scenes year round."



Chibas' work has been described as "impassioned and physically unstinting" (The New Yorker). She has performed in over 50 productions on and off-Broadway. Her other theater pieces include Shelter (Duende CalArts, Lincoln Park, Kennedy Center) and Nilo Cruz's world premiere of Two Sisters and a Piano, where she portrayed the role of Sofia at the McCarter Theater. Film credits include documentary Finding Shelter (NewFilmmakers Film Festival in September 2019, Segal Center International Film Festival, San Diego Latino Film Festival); the silent film and performance piece Clara's Los Angeles (REDCAT's NOW festival, San Diego Latino Film Festival); video installation Nostalgia (La Havana's Fabrica de Arte, in collaboration with Aissa Santiso) and short film Zohra (Official Latino Film Festival - nomination for Best Comedy and Best Actress). Chibas' Shelter was published by NoPassport Press and her solo play is included in Routledge Press' Contemporary Plays by Women of Color (second edition). She is the recipient of the TCG Fox Fellowship in Distinguished Achievement. Upcoming projects include Scene With Cranes, in collaboration with Octavio Solis and a "documemory" around her upbringing. MarissaChibas.com

Photo Credit: Steve Gunther





