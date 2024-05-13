MANIC PIXIE DREAM GIRLS AREN'T BLACK Begins This Week At Northwestern's American Musical Theatre Project!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Music Theatre Project (AMTP) at Northwestern University supports the development of new musicals. AMTP's goal is to provide artists and their works with the proper time, space, and resources to realize their intended vision and shepherd them through the next step of their developmental journey.

Alexander Gemignani acts as Artistic Director, and Brannon Bowers acts as Producing Director. Join us this week for presentations of a Manic Pixie Dream Girls Aren't Black with book, music, and lyrics by Amara Janae Brady (MacDowell Fellow; Wp Theater Lab Alum; The Public Theater's DTWG Member).

The cast includes Tafadzwah Diener, Abraham Dietz-Green, De'Jah Jervai, Anne-Sophie LaCombe Garcia, Sarah Lewis, Lilly Sorkin, and Sadie Stickler. The creative team is comprised of Direction and orchestrations by Xander Browne, Music Direction by Christie Chiles Twillie, Dramaturgy by Emry Sottile, Sound Design by Hayley Elizabeth Chisholm, and Stage Management by Caroline Michele Uy.

As a video game designer (well, almost!), Delia has never had a problem with her untamed imagination. But when her boss suggests that the lead character in her latest video game is too unrealistic and unrelatable because "Black women don't play video games," she decides it's time to reel her imagination in. Fortunately for her, her video game has another idea- Delia gets sucked into the amazingly colorful world she created. She finds there's nothing wrong with her lead, but there is something wrong with the massive, violent changes she didn't make! Now, she must defeat her greatest foe, self-doubt...but...kinda disguised as white supremacy.

Tickets

There will be performances on May 15th and 17th at 7:30 pm at the Mussettter-Struble Theater (1946 Campus Drive) on Northwestern's Evanston Campus. Masks are suggested but not required. Tickets cost $10 and are available here.

