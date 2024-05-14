Broadway in Your Backyard Returns This Summer

Performances run June 6 - August 6.

By: May. 14, 2024
Broadway in Your Backyard Returns This Summer
Porchlight Music Theatre has announcedthe return of its free summer concert series Broadway in your Backyard, now in its fourth year, June 6 - August 6, as part of Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series.

Broadway in your Backyard is co-directed by Frankie Leo Bennett and Michael Weber and music directed by Linda Madonia. This 60-minute concert includes Chicago performers singing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. Broadway in your Backyard is suitable for all ages and audiences are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the outdoor concerts. For more information go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. 

Broadway in your Backyard 2024, as part of Night Out in the Parks, is FREE and open to the public. This summer’s schedule includes:

 
Unity Playlot Park,  2636 N. Kimball Ave.
Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m.
 
Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave. 
Tuesday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. 
Porchlight also hosts a “Kids Day” at Welles Park with activities and treats for children, while supplies last 
 
Washington Park, 5531 S. King Dr. 
Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m.
 
Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave. 
Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m.
 
Skinner Park, 1331 W. Adams St. 
Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m.
Munroe Park, 2617 W. 105th St. 
Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m.
Seneca Playlot Park, 220 E. Chicago Ave.
Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m.
Sherman Park, 1301 W. 52nd St. 
Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m.
 
Dvorak Park, 1119 W. Cullerton St. 
Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m.
 
Hale Park, 6258 W. 62nd St. 
Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m.
Schreiber Playground Park, 1552 W. Schreiber Ave.
Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m.
 
Washington Square Park, 901 N. Clark St. 
Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.


 



