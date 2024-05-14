Broadway in Your Backyard Returns This Summer

Porchlight Music Theatre has announcedthe return of its free summer concert series Broadway in your Backyard, now in its fourth year, June 6 - August 6, as part of Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series.

Broadway in your Backyard is co-directed by Frankie Leo Bennett and Michael Weber and music directed by Linda Madonia. This 60-minute concert includes Chicago performers singing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. Broadway in your Backyard is suitable for all ages and audiences are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the outdoor concerts. For more information go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Broadway in your Backyard 2024, as part of Night Out in the Parks, is FREE and open to the public. This summer’s schedule includes: