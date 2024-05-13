Kerfuffle Reveals Summer And Fall Productions For Children Ages 0-6

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kerfuffle, Chicago's only children's theatre company dedicated exclusively to creating performances for children aged 0-6 years old, is excited to announce its 9th season. In order to create plays that delight and inspire very young children and their families, Kerfuffle artists lead creative drama play development workshops centered around the themes of the work being developed in order to create a unique experience inspired directly by the imaginations and creativity of very young children.

This season will feature partnerships that bring plays to non-traditional performance spaces where very young children can be found with their families and caregivers. Kerfuffle is developing two new plays for Chicagoland audiences: Toddler Hiking Club: an Imaginative Nature Walk and Bookworms. Kerfuffle will also be touring a remount of The Conductors to Bloomington-Normal, IL in partnership with The Connecting Routes Project and Illinois Art Station.

"We are so thrilled to be partnering with Night Out in the Parks for the fourth year," says founding artistic director Ashley Laverty. "Bringing free theatre to the Chicago parks is incredibly joyful and we can't wait to share our newest piece with families of Chicago."

managing director and playwright of Bookworms Jeff Sachs believes libraries are a place of wonder. "The library was one of the first places I walked to by myself," says Sachs. "It's a place where you can escape to a new world, with new characters, and new adventures while staying perfectly safe in a comfy chair."

Kerfuffle's 2024 season is about inviting very young children and their caregivers to come together in familiar spaces and enter new, imaginative worlds. Join us and hop aboard a magic train, journey through an enchanted forest, and get lost in a good book!

Kerfuffle's 2024 Season

The Conductors

A co-production with The Connecting Routes Project

Presented by Illinois Art Station and The Connecting Routes Project

Directed by Founding Artistic Director Ashley Laverty

Devised by the ensemble

Tuesday, June 4 at 10:00 AM at Connie Link Amphitheatre in Normal, IL

Tuesday June 4 at 2:00 PM at Bloomington Public Library in Bloomington, IL

All performances are free. Learn more here https://www.connectingroutes.org/illinoisartstation.

Where should we go? Who shall we visit? The conductors are on a search for treasure in this play specifically designed for very young children. Featuring live music and playful audience participation, The Conductors is a silly, joyful, and engaging first theatre experience for children aged 2-6 and their caregivers. Join the conductors as they explore community and connection along the railroad lines.

Between performances on June 4, 2024, there will be a free one-hour creative drama workshop for children. The workshop will be held from 11:30am - 12:30pm in the Itsy Studio space of Illinois Art Station (101 E Vernon Ave, Normal, IL), and taught by Ashley Laverty. Illinois Art Station will offer art activities beforehand, starting at 11:15am. This workshop has limited capacity. Register at bit.ly/ConductorsDramaWorkshop

This engagement is partly supported by a Community Arts Access Grant, a program of Illinois Arts Council that is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Toddler Hiking Club: an Imaginative Nature Walk

Devised by the ensemble

Directed by Founding Artistic Director Ashley Laverty

Saturday, September 7 at 10:00 AM at West Ridge Nature Park in Chicago, IL

Sunday, September 8 at 10:00 AM at West Ridge Nature Play Park in Chicago, IL

Sunday, September 15 at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM at Jackie Robinson Park in Chicago, IL

Saturday, September 21 at 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM at McKinley Park in Chicago, IL

All performances are free. Please pre-register at www.kerfuffleTVY.com

Grab your backpacks and double knot your boots - you're invited to join the club! Toddler Hiking Club: An Imaginative Nature Walk is Kerfuffle's new interactive play for very young children that takes place in and around nature play spaces. As audiences follow our intrepid Trail Guide, they are introduced to friendly, silly, and musical characters through songs, art, and creative drama games. Best for children aged 2-5 years old with their caregivers. Audiences will be invited to walk up to 0.75 miles. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes. Strollers are welcome!

Toddler Hiking Club is presented as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor's Office and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The Night Out in the Parks program presents cultural events year-round in neighborhood parks throughout the city. The Chicago Park District in partnership with 100 local artists and organizations, presents engaging events and performances that enhance quality of life across Chicago and amplify the artistic and cultural vibrancy in every neighborhood. Through multiple disciplines, which include theater, music, movies, dance, site-specific work, nature programs, and community festivals, the series aims to support Chicago-based artists, facilitate community-based partnerships and programs, cultivate civic engagement, and ensure equity in access to the arts for all Chicagoans. For more information, please visit chicagoparkdistrict.com.

Bookworms

Written by Jeff Sachs

Directed by Jamie Macpherson

Locations and Dates TBA (October-November 2024)

Bookworms will be touring Chicagoland libraries in Fall 2024. To learn how to bring Bookworms to a library near you, visit www.kerfuffleTVY.com.

A library is a space of wonder and imagination, where you can find every story that ever has been and ever will be. But what goes on Beyond The Bookshelves? Bookworms is an original, highly visual and multi-sensory performance combining storytelling, movement, and puppetry. As audiences are welcomed by The Storyteller into a typical library story time, something strange starts to happen. The stories are not how The Storyteller remembers them! The mischievous bookworms take audiences to Beyond The Bookshelves where they help restore the stories. Best for children ages 3-6 and their caregivers

