George Civeris, LOVE ISN'T BLIND Podcast Join The Den Theatre July Lineup

The Den Theatre has announced upcoming July 2024 shows including George Civeris and the “Love Isn’t Blind” Podcast.

The newly-announced shows join a host of top talent appearing at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. throughout July, including the Summer Jobs Tour featuring Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, and Devon Walker July 5 and 6, Cameron Esposito on July 13, and Christianee Porter’s The Christi Show on July 21. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

George Civeris

Friday July 12, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $37

George Civeris is a New York-based comedian and writer whose standup was most recently featured on Comedy Central. He is the co-creator and co-host of StraightioLab, named one of the best comedy podcasts by Vulture, Nylon, Esquire, and Glamour. George has written for “Drag His Ass” (Comedy Central), Robert Smigel’s “Let's Be Real” (FOX), Matt Roger’s “Gayme Show” (QuiBi/Roku), and “Comedians vs. The News” (BBC). He was the senior editor at Bustle’s Gawker (RIP) and one of PAPER Mag’s Queer Comics of 2020 as well as a New Face at Just For Laughs. George holds a graduate degree in Media Studies from MIT, and a STEM degree from Stanford and performs stand up at beautiful, dilapidated venues across this great nation.

Love Isn’t Blind

Thursday July 18, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $23 - $45

Tired of swiping? In this dating experiment, men compete on stage for one lucky bachelorette, with the little caveat that the men can't speak. Through a series of games - which includes calling the boys' moms and unlocking their phones - we narrow it down to two men. Finally, we hear their voices, and the lucky winning man is sent with our bachelorette to the bar for an immediate date. Audience members wear wristbands according to their relationship status, and a wingcouple (who wear actual wings) helps those of you who are too shy to make a move. Created, produced, and hosted by Allison Goldberg.

Allison Goldberg is a comedian and creator whose work has been covered by LA Magazine, Good Morning America, The Savage Lovecast, WIRED, NPR, The LA Times, and more. Most recently, she sold her live comedy show How To Break Up By Text to Audible (released in Feb 2024 - go listen!). In that show and format, celebrities perform your break-up texts and then an expert joins as we break down your break up. Guests for season 1 included Bobby Moynihan, Margaret Cho, Iliza Shlesinger, and many others. For the past year, she's been hosting her newest creation, Love Isn't Blind, which is a comedy/dating show where the men can't speak. So far, it's been covered by NBC's California Live, LA Magazine, Time Out LA, Thrillist, on CBS, and more. Learn more about Alli and her various projects at allisongoldberg.com.

Also appearing at The Den Theatre in July 2024:

Summer Jobs Tour: Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, and Devon Walker

July 5 - 6, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. each night

Tickets $24 - $45

Cameron Esposito: “Summer Survival Tour”

July 13, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets $20 - $45

Christianee Porter: “The Christi Show”

July 21, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets $35 - $60

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.

