GOLDEN LEAF RAGTIME BLUES is Coming to American Blues Theatre

American Blues Theater will present the Chicago premiere of Artistic Affiliate Charles Smith’s Golden Leaf Ragtime Blues, directed by Ensemble Member Chuck Smith. Capping off Blues’ 2024-2025 season, Golden Leaf Ragtime Blues is a comedic and thoughtful tale brought to the stage by the creative team behind last season’s successful The Reclamation of Madison Hemings. The production will run from May 23 – June 29, 2025.



Pompey is an aging white vaudevillian; Jet is a Black teenager. Thrown together by circumstances beyond their control, they show us how basic needs and emotions transcend barriers of race, religion, and age. Don’t miss Ensemble member and veteran TV star Dennis Cockrum’s (“Shameless”) return to American Blues Theater in the role of Pompey, along with Ensemble member Dawn Bach (Marsha), Justin Banks (Jet) and James Sherman (Ollie).

Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, “We’re thrilled to produce another collaboration between Charles Smith and Chuck Smith. Working with these two legends has been a dream for us. There is a palpable excited around American Blues as we welcome back Ensemble member Dennis Cockrum to our stage to help bring this wonderful play to life.”

The creative team includes Charles Smith* (playwright), Chuck Smith* (director), Shayna Patel* (scenic), Jared Gooding* (lights), Lily Walls* (costumes & wardrobe supervisor), Rick Sims* (co-sound), Warren Levon* (co-sound), Tyson Carter (properties), Wilson Cain (dramaturg), Richard Lundy* (stage manager), Michael Trudeau* (facilities manager & ME), Nate Walczyk* (production manager) Tom Daniel* (technical director), and Chris Walls (audio supervisor). *Denotes an Ensemble Member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues.



