GANGSTA BABY US Premiere Extended at Open Space Arts Through October

Open Space Arts will extend the American premiere of GANGSTA BABY for two additional weeks, now running through Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, the fearless new play by Cameron Raasdal-Munro opened September 19 to sold-out performances and has received a Jeff Recommendation along with rave reviews.

The drama follows Junior, a queer sex worker in the struggling city of Hastings, as he confronts the return of his homophobic gangster father. Once sent to an elite school in hopes of upward mobility, Junior now reflects on a childhood shaped by poverty, classism, violence, and the support of his older trans stepbrother.

The play explores themes of oppression, rigid gender roles, and survival amid economic and social hardship.