Full Line-Up Announced For Broken Nose Theatre's BECHDEL FEST 7

Broken Nose Theatre is pleased to announce the full line-up for BECHDEL FEST 7: MOMENTUM, the company's annual festival of new short plays featuring an ensemble of female-identifying and non-binary actors talking about things other than men. Presented as part of Steppenwolf's LookOut Series, BECHDEL FEST will play four performances only, August 25 - 28, 2019 at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Tickets for all BNT productions are available on a "pay-what-you-can" basis, allowing patrons to set their own price and ensuring theatre remains economically accessible for all audiences. Suggested price is $25. Tickets are currently available at www.steppenwolf.org or by calling (312) 335-1650.

All the works in BNT's perennial feminist festival are inspired by the famous Bechdel-Wallace Test. Created by cartoonist Alison Bechdel, the test asks whether a work of entertainment features at least two women in conversation about something other than a man. Since the fest's first iteration in 2013, Broken Nose has worked with some of the most exciting voices in the Chicago theater landscape on over 40 stories that, by design, do not revolve around men. This year's lineup includes both female-identifying and non-binary characters.

Performances: Sunday, August 25 at 7 pm, Monday, August 26 at 7 pm, Tuesday, August 27 at 8 pm and Wednesday, August 28 at 8 pm.

"Political primaries are kicking off on the national stage, the state of Illinois is embracing policies that look toward the future, the Chicago theatre community continues leading the charge to create a better environment for all its artists... and in all of this, we feel a certain sense of momentum, a sense that change is coming and coming fast," comments BNT artistic director Elise Marie Davis. "These nine short plays look at this same concept from a variety of angles. After selling out all three performances at last year's fest, we're thrilled that the Steppenwolf LookOut Series family is not only welcoming us back into their home, but also allowing us to add a fourth performance to account for demand. We cannot wait to be back at the 1700!"

The full line-up for BECHDEL FEST 7: MOMENTUM includes:

ALL I REALLY WANT

By Jillian Leff | Directed by Becca Holloway

A first-year cadet at West Point decides to share some unexpected news with a military veteran - who also happens to be her mother.

DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI OF THE STANTON SCHOOL

By Ryan Oliveira | Directed by Alison Dornheggen



The annual fundraising dinner for a prestigious all-girls school hits a major speed-bump when one of their "unsuccessful" alumni starts speaking her mind.

harderfasterharderfaster

by Grace McLeod | directed by Madisen Dempsey



Alone in her bedroom, a horny teenager journeys deep into her own personal dreamscape in search of satisfaction.

REHEARSAL

By Dolores Diaz | Directed by Ben Locke



Five girls on a drum-line consider the terrifying future that awaits them if the current tempo of the nation keeps accelerating.

LAUGH OUT LOUD

by Michael Turrentine | Directed by Alejandro Tey

In the unforgiving world of stand-up comedy, two women look behind the jokes to explore what's really on each other's mind.

THE GREAT WHIRLPOOL OF THE NIAGARA

By Robert Koon^ | Directed by Jen Poulin*



A concerned daughter follows her hydrologist mother north of the border in the wake of a family tragedy.

PLANNED SISTERHOOD

By Michael Allen Harris^ | Directed by Brittney Brown



In a deep-South state where abortion has just been outlawed, the wife of a prominent politician seeks help from a woman who runs a clandestine health clinic.

OPERATION MARSHMALLOW FLUFF

By Hallie Palladino | directed by Benjamin Brownson*

A famed clairvoyant, who claims to speak to the dead, is confronted by a group of outspoken women who are not quite "True Believers."

THROW AWAY

By Jenni Lamb | Directed by Nadya Naumaan



Stationed along the conveyor belt at a recycling sorting center, three employees grapple with questions of idealism, reality, and planning for the future.

^BNT artistic associate/Resident Playwright *BNT company member





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You