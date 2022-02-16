Freaky Friday will be performed by River Valley Players in April. Performances run April 2, 3, 8, 9, 10.

The new musical, Freaky Friday, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films (and developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theatres), features a book by Bridget Carpenter - the co-executive producer and writer on the beloved TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" - and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Learn more at http://www.rvphenry.org/.

Cast:

Ellie Blake: Ella Bergfeld

Katherine Blake: Trisha Bagby

Fletcher Blake: Dylan Kofoid

Mike: Bob Philip

Gretchen: Anna Rediger

Hannah: Olivia Bergfeld

Adam: Regan Reynolds

Savannah: Zoe Starkey

Parker L: Dalton Dean

Parker S: Bobby Gaspardo

Wells: Chip Ala

Laurel: Georgia Sharwarko

Torrey: Jaelyn Zoss

Grandpa Gordon/Señor O'Brien/Wells's Dad: Jeff Sudakov

Grandma Helene/Adam's Mom: Jane Knapp

Danielle/Ms. Meyers/Officer Sitz: Emily Boes

Louis/Mr. Blumen/Dr. Ehrin/Parker's Dad: David Fritz

Pastor Bruno: Cyndy Bruch

Mrs. Luckenbill/Gretchen's Mom: Christine Gaspardo

Officer Kowalski: Jeremiah Noar

Mrs. Time/Savannah's Mom/Caiter Water: Elizabeth Wild

Savannah's Minions: Taylor Frawley & Emma Gaspardo

Fish Vendor: Eric Carlson