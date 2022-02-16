FREAKY FRIDAY Will Be Performed by River Valley Players
Freaky Friday will be performed by River Valley Players in April. Performances run April 2, 3, 8, 9, 10.
The new musical, Freaky Friday, based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films (and developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theatres), features a book by Bridget Carpenter - the co-executive producer and writer on the beloved TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" - and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then.
When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.
Cast:
Ellie Blake: Ella Bergfeld
Katherine Blake: Trisha Bagby
Fletcher Blake: Dylan Kofoid
Mike: Bob Philip
Gretchen: Anna Rediger
Hannah: Olivia Bergfeld
Adam: Regan Reynolds
Savannah: Zoe Starkey
Parker L: Dalton Dean
Parker S: Bobby Gaspardo
Wells: Chip Ala
Laurel: Georgia Sharwarko
Torrey: Jaelyn Zoss
Grandpa Gordon/Señor O'Brien/Wells's Dad: Jeff Sudakov
Grandma Helene/Adam's Mom: Jane Knapp
Danielle/Ms. Meyers/Officer Sitz: Emily Boes
Louis/Mr. Blumen/Dr. Ehrin/Parker's Dad: David Fritz
Pastor Bruno: Cyndy Bruch
Mrs. Luckenbill/Gretchen's Mom: Christine Gaspardo
Officer Kowalski: Jeremiah Noar
Mrs. Time/Savannah's Mom/Caiter Water: Elizabeth Wild
Savannah's Minions: Taylor Frawley & Emma Gaspardo
Fish Vendor: Eric Carlson