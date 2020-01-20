Eric and Eliza Roberts Are Coming to the Raue Center in February

Raue Center For The Arts has announced "The Craft of Acting" with Eric and Eliza Roberts. Join Eric and Eliza Roberts for an afternoon discussion about "life in the arts" at 1 p.m. on February 2, 2020.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric and Eliza Roberts to Raue Center for an afternoon discussion of their life in the arts," says Raue Center Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "We'll discuss their craft, their passions and their success as a couple."

Through an interactive discussion, the couple will cover their amazing careers, which have made an indelible mark on cultural life, and will also discuss their craft, passions and success as a couple. "The Craft of Acting" will also provide an opportunity for an audience Q&A session.

"Whether you are serious about a career in the arts, are secretly dreaming of it, or are a fan, this event is for you. These two are a treasure, and they will share their knowledge and lifelong experience of the industry," says Executive Producer of Conrad Series, LLC, Sharon LeCoque.

Eric Roberts began his professional acting career with a role on "Another World" at the age of 19. He went on to star in "King of the Gypsies" at age 21 and earned multiple Golden Globe nominations and an Oscar nomination for "Runaway Train." He has over 550 credits to his name, including "The Pope of Greenwich Village," "Star 80," "The Dark Knight," "The Expendables," "Inherent Vice," "Interrogation," "Grey's Anatomy," "Suits" and "Stalked by my Doctor."

Eliza Roberts has had a multifaceted career which began before doing so was as common as it is today.

She grew up with the movie industry "in her blood," with an Emmy Award-winning writer mother and an award-winning screenwriter father. As an actress, Eliza is best known as Brunella in "Animal House." She is also a writer, producer, director, acting coach and casting director.

"It's not everyday the stars align for an event like this in Crystal Lake," says LeCoque. "You will not only hear the professional side of their story, but you will also see a very human side as well. Eliza and Eric Roberts will leave an impression you won't soon forget!"

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. For more information, visit rauecenter.org. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Deerhaven, LLC, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Currently, McHenry County has a gap when it comes to housing our youth in need including those children that are DCFS involved and rescued human trafficking victims. Deerhaven Home will fill that gap by providing a safe haven for our youth with a fully staffed and licensed home.

