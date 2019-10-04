Elton John Tribute Coming To The Apollo Theater Featuring Colte Julian

Colte Julian returns to the Apollo Theater with the Chicago Premiere of Wonderful Crazy Night! The New Elton John Tribute Concert. This electrifying tribute concert will run for three performances only-Friday, December 6 at 8pm and Saturday, December 7 at 5pm and 8pm-at the Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

Tickets, priced $34-$54, go on sale Monday, October 7 at 10am at the Apollo box office, phone (773) 935-6100, and online through Ticketmaster, www.ticketmaster.com.

Direct from Las Vegas' Heartbreak Hotel, Colte Julian's electrifying tribute to the great Elton John features a live band, colorful costumes, and Elton's greatest hits including Rocket Man, Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Pinball Wizard, Crocodile Rock, Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me, Candle in the Wind, and more!

For over 5 years, Colte Julian performed the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet in multiple productions including the Broadway National Tour, the Apollo Theater in Chicago, and in Las Vegas.

Colte Julian will be joined on stage by Jessica Lyons, as well as a live band featuring Kieran McCabe (drums), Zach Lentino (bass), Shaun Whitley (guitar), Justin Past (reeds) and JR McAlexander (keyboard 2).

The creative team includes JR McAlexander (Executive Producer), Seth Reines (Artistic Director), Claire Sangster (Lighting Design), and Erika Senase (Wardrobe). The stage manager is Mallory Bass. Wonderful Crazy Night! is produced by Showtune Productions.

About Colte Julian

Colte Julian, a farm boy from Oklahoma, is currently music directing and performing in the new hit musical Heartbreak Hotel at Harrah's Las Vegas. For more than 5 years he performed the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet in multiple productions including the Broadway National Tour, the Apollo in Chicago, and in Las Vegas. He was recently nominated for a Jefferson Award for his performance as Curly in Oklahoma! at The Paramount in Aurora. Other Chicago area credits include: Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet and Mamma Mia at Marriott Lincolnshire, Dr. Fine and Dr. Madden in Next to Normal, Rock of Ages and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Drury Lane Oakbrook and Jean Michele in La Cage aux Folles at the Skylight in Milwaukee. Regional Credits include Billy Bigelow in Carousel, Roger in Rent and Chuck Cranston in Footloose. Colte was also Music Director for state and national FFA Organizations and was a staff pianist at Northwestern University. He holds a BA in Music from Oklahoma State and Master of Music in Musical Theatre from Arizona State University.

For more information about Wonderful Crazy Night! visit www.apollochicago.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You