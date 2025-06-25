Elijah Nevels, Michael Henry & Tim Murray and More Set for The Den Theatre August Comedy Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​The Den Theatre has revealed upcoming August 2025 shows at the theatre's Wicker Park stages, including George Civeris and Sam Taggart's StraightioLab on August 3; Windy City Comedy Fest Presents: Luke Null on August 7; An Evening With Vic DiBitetto on August 8, Windy City Comedy Fest Presents: Roast Battle Chicago on August 10; Big Black Comedy Presents: Elijah Nevels on August 17; Michael Henry & Tim Murray on August 21; Sarah Hester Ross: Serving Tour on August 22; James Austin Johnson on August 23; and Natalie Cuomo on August 24.

StraightioLab

Sunday, August 3, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Join StraightioLab co-hosts and intellectual gay guys George Civeris and Sam Taggart as they return to the only true art form left: stand-up comedy. Yes, they're co-headlining a night sure to include astute observations, biting commentary, and perhaps even mild self-reflection (on your part—not theirs).

George Civeris is a New York-based stand-up comedian and writer. According to Nylon, he's “known for his monster wit and broad palate,” while Vulture describes his comedy as one that “collapses the divide between high art and low.” He was named one of the Just for Laughs New Faces of Comedy and one of Vulture's “Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2024.” His writing credits include projects for Comedy Central, FOX, and the BBC. George also spent two years as senior editor at the rebooted Gawker and co-hosts two iHeart podcasts: StraightioLab, named the #1 comedy podcast of 2022 by New York Magazine, and The United States of Kennedy, an upcoming pop-culture history show.

Sam Taggart is a Los Angeles-based comedian, writer, and actor originally from Brooklyn. He currently writes for After Midnight on CBS and previously wrote for the critically acclaimed Showtime/A24 series ZIWE. Sam co-hosts the StraightioLab podcast and appears in Julio Torres's upcoming series FANTASMAS, as well as Los Espookys, Search Party, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also voiced and created the original animated feature Millennial Hunter. A member of Comedy Central's Digital Creators Program and a performer at Clusterfest's UpNext showcase, Sam was named one of Vulture's Comics You Should and Will Know in 2021.

Windy City Comedy Fest Presents: Luke Null

Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $35

The first annual Windy City Comedy Fest kicks off with a stacked lineup at one of Chicago's most iconic comedy venues: The Den Theatre. Join us for a night of non-stop laughs featuring some of Chicago's favorite headliners—Anthony Bonazzo, Ken Hamlett, and Jamie Shriner, with Chicago native and SNL alum Luke Null closing out the show.

This inaugural event marks the beginning of what's sure to become Chicago's favorite summer comedy tradition. Come for the laughs, stay for the legacy.

Luke Null began performing comedy the moment he picked up a guitar in Chicago. While living in the Windy City, he developed a signature blend of witty musical comedy and infectious earworms that eventually caught the eye of Lorne Michaels—earning him a spot as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

After his time in New York, Luke relocated to Los Angeles, where he's now a regular at the Hollywood Improv. He tours nationally and has appeared at clubs and colleges across the country. His 2023 stand-up special, Pretty Songs, Dirty Words, was released by 800 Pound Gorilla Records and is available to stream on YouTube.

Taking place August 7–10, 2025, the inaugural Windy City Comedy Festival brings together comedians from across the country to celebrate Chicago's legendary comedy scene. The weekend will feature shows at iconic venues, clinics with industry professionals, and networking events for comics and fans alike. It's Chicago. It's comedy. It's about time.

An Evening With Vic DiBitetto

Friday, August 8, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $27 - $45

He prowls the stage like a tiger. He holds no hostages. He says what you're thinking—but are afraid to say out loud. Oh... and he's beyond hysterical.

With over 2.2 million followers and more than 1 billion views worldwide, Vic DiBitetto is a bona fide internet sensation and stand-up powerhouse. His viral videos—Bread and Milk, Uncle Vic's Garage, Tony Gaga, and Ticked Off Vic—have earned him legendary status online, while his live performances leave audiences in stitches from coast to coast.

Known as “The Italian Hurricane,” Vic DiBitetto is a comedian, actor, and social media superstar. He is currently a cast member on the Amazon Prime series Gravesend and the voice behind countless viral comedy personas, from locker room spoofs to Italian-American family classics. His comedy album Working Class Zero is available on iTunes and Amazon, streaming on Pandora, and airing on SiriusXM Radio.

Vic's mix of hyperactive storytelling, spot-on impressions, and raw energy has made him one of the most dynamic live acts in comedy today. You've never seen anything like Vic DiBitetto on stage. So see him—on stage!

Windy City Comedy Fest Presents: Roast Battle Chicago

Sunday, August 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

From the hit Comedy Central series and viral sensation, Roast Battle Chicago brings its no-holds-barred comedy showdown to The Den Theatre for a live taping you won't want to miss. Presented in partnership with the Windy City Comedy Festival, this one-of-a-kind event pits top comics from around the country against each other in a battle of razor-sharp insults—with a surprise panel of guest judges keeping score.

Hosted by Chris Grieco, founder of Roast Battle Chicago and a regular at top clubs across the country, the show has helped launch the Roast Battle League, now spanning 24 cities internationally. Grieco has performed at Zanies, The Comedy Store, New York Comedy Club, and Comedy Mothership, sharing stages with comics like Jeff Ross, Robert Kelly, and Luis J. Gomez.

If you've never seen a roast battle live, now's your chance to catch the chaos, carnage, and comedy—all under one roof.

Big Black Comedy Presents: Elijah Nevels

Sunday, August 17, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $17 - $32

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter as Big Black Comedy—produced and hosted by Chicago's own Melvin Stewart—presents a special event featuring nationally touring headliner Elijah Nevels! Hailing from Ohio, Elijah has taken the comedy world by storm with millions of views, over 200,000 followers, and a style that blends sharp wit with high-energy storytelling.

Join us at The Den Theatre's Heath Main Stage for one unforgettable evening as Melvin and Elijah bring down the house at this featured event in the Windy City Comedy Fest.

Elijah Nevels is a stand-up comedian known for his quick wit, hilarious takes on family life, and commanding stage presence. Starting stand-up at just 14 years old, he now tours the country, selling out venues and performing alongside top names like Adam Ray and Tommy Davidson.

His stand-up clips, skits, and podcast moments have gone viral across social media, earning him millions of views and a devoted online following. He also recently appeared as a co-star in a Paramount Pictures television series. Whether online or on stage, Elijah delivers laughs that hit every time.

Melvin Stewart is a Chicago-based comedian and the creator and host of Big Black Comedy, a monthly showcase held at the iconic Den Theatre. Known for his sharp timing and magnetic stage presence, Melvin is a regular at comedy staples like The Comedy Bar and Roast Battle Chicago.

He's performed across the Midwest and beyond, opening for talents such as Paris Sashay, and continues to shine as both a performer and producer in the city's comedy scene.

Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Stand-up comedians, viral sketch comedy icons, and internationally homosexual performers Tim Murray (The Other Two / HBO Max) and Michael Henry (60M+ YouTube views, Queerty Award-winner) bring their gay ass comedy show to Chicago for one night only!

After slaying sold-out crowds in New York, Austin, DC, Edinburgh, London, and beyond, they're hitting The Den Theatre stage with a night of stand-up, sketches, and campy chaos. Catch them live before their upcoming sketch comedy TV show—produced by drag icon Trixie Mattel—debuts next year.

Sarah Hester Ross: Serving Tour

Friday, August 22, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Sarah Hester Ross is an internationally touring cabaret artist and viral social media creator whose musical comedy blends bold feminist takes with powerhouse vocals and sharp-as-hell satire. A Grammy-considered musical comedian, she recently released her debut comedy special Don't Mess With a Redhead (Comedy Dynamics) on Amazon, Apple TV, and other major streaming platforms. Sarah is also the winner of “Best of Las Vegas” Comedian and One Woman Show, has been featured on America's Got Talent and The Doctor Demento Show, and has over 30 million streams of her music worldwide. With nearly 3 million dedicated followers on social media, Sarah presents a formidable combination of musical, comedy, and theatrical talents that has earned her an auspicious entry into the comedy and cabaret world.

James Austin Johnson

Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

James Austin Johnson is a comedian and actor currently in his fourth season as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Known for his prolific voice-over work in both TV and film, his acting credits include Barry, Better Call Saul, She Said, and Hail, Caesar!

He voices the Grinch in Wondery's hit podcast series 'Tis the Grinch Holiday Podcast, which recently wrapped its second season. On SNL, Johnson is widely recognized for his uncanny portrayal of Donald Trump.

In 2024, he appeared in two Oscar-nominated films: voicing Pouchy in Pixar's Inside Out 2, and making a cameo in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet.

Natalie Cuomo

Sunday, August 24, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Born and raised in Queens, NY, Natalie Cuomo has quickly risen within the ranks of stand-up comedy in New York City. Her debut album Shut Up You Loved It, released by The Stand Comedy Club Records, debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts. She was named one of New York Comedy Festival's Comics To Watch in 2023 and has been featured in Time Out NY, LA Times, New York Magazine, Inked Magazine, and Metal Injection.

Natalie has amassed over a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. She achieved Partner status on Twitch, where she interacts with fans and creates fun, comedy-driven gaming experiences—including live streaming her stand-up special.

She is currently touring nationally, appearing at comedy, tattoo, and gaming festivals including New York Comedy Festival, Hell Yes Fest NOLA, Idaho Comedy Festival, and Laugh Riot LA. When not touring, Natalie performs regularly at The Stand in NYC, where she also produces her own show, Classy Trashy Comedy.

