EXPO CHICAGO Announces 2022 Core Programs

EXPO CHICAGO today announced the full roster of participating artists and speakers for its core programs throughout its ninth annual edition, taking place April 7 - 10, 2022. Core programs include the /Dialogues on-site panel program of art world leaders in conversation, presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC); the Northern Trust Exchange Stage, providing interactive daily panel discussions; IN/SITU, large-scale sculpture, video, film and site-specific series of works installed within the expansive, vaulted architecture of Navy Pier's Festival Hall; and an expanded OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project, which utilizes citywide digital billboards in the City's Chicago Digital Network (CDN) to display a curated selection of contemporary artwork throughout the city.

Participants in the core programs feature leaders from across the art world, including Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson (Chair, National Endowment of the Arts), Jamillah James (Manilow Senior Curator, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago), Koyo Kouoh (Executive Director and Chief Curator, Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town), Sarah Meister (Executive Director, Aperture), Charles Moore (art historian, collector and author) and Hans Ulrich Obrist (Artistic Director, Serpentine Galleries, London), while artists included in panels and on-site installations include AFRICOBRA member Gerald Williams (SAIC 1966-67) and Sherman Beck (Artist), as well as Dawoud Bey, Sanford Biggers, Liz Larner, Mary Lovelace O'Neal, Nancy Rubins, Devon Shimoyama, Gio Swaby and more.

"This April will be the first time since 2019 that the fair will be able to bring its global community of artists, curators, designers and art world leaders together in person, and the incredible range and depth of the core programs reflect this built energy and enthusiasm," said Kate Sierzputowski, Director of Programming. "From /Dialogues panels addressing the resilience of artists' practices and institutional reflection, to IN/SITU's first dedicated section to digital work, to the expansion of the digital billboard network for the OVERRIDE program, you will see throughout the programming creatives grappling with the development of augmented connectivity that has emerged in force since we last gathered. I hope that this artist-centered programmatic approach sparks new creative energy amongst the participants as well as engages the broad range of communities joining the fair from Chicagoland and beyond."

/Dialogues



Presented in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), /Dialogues offers panel discussions, conversations, and provocative artistic discourse with leading artists, curators, designers , and arts professionals on the current issues that engage them. Highlights of this year's edition of /Dialogues include a historic gathering of founding and key members of AFRICOBRA (African Commune of Bad Relevant Artists) in conversation with Hans Ulrich Obrist; a panel addressing the rise of NFTs and their new place within the art world; a panel discussing visual practices in poetry with The Poetry Foundation; a fully bilingual conversation with 2022 EXPOSURE curator Humberto Moro and artists from his curated section of the fair; and talks with some of the world's leading artists, including Derrick Adams, Dawoud Bey, Krista Franklin (SAIC Lecturer), Mary Lovelace O'Neal, Devon Shimoyama, Gio Swaby, and more. For more information and the full lineup for /Dialogues, click here.

Exchange by Northern Trust

Located within the Northern Trust Anchor Lounge, Exchange by Northern Trust: An Interactive Conversation Around the Art of Collecting features exclusive panels on collecting and the art market that are open to VIP patrons.

"We look forward to dynamic discussions about new opportunities in the art markets and collecting," said Steven L. Fradkin, President, Wealth Management at Northern Trust. "We are proud to serve for the 8th consecutive year as presenting sponsor of EXPO CHICAGO in 2022."

Highlights of the 2022 program include a conversation between Schwanda Rountree, (Art Collector and Art Advisor), Vesela SretenoviÄ‡ (The Phillips Collection), and Henry Thaggart (Collector and Arts Patron), facilitated by artist Ada Pinkston on collecting with conscience and a panel featuring Sandy Lee (Financial Analyst CAIA, CFP; Treasurer, Joan Mitchell Foundation) and Lesley Silverman (UTA), facilitated by Amy Whitaker (NYU) on the future of collecting NFTs, both presented in partnership with Art World Learning; a conversation moderated by Victoria Burns (APAA) with leading voices that address women artists and the market; a conversation and book signing with Charles Moore on the occasion of the recent publication of his book The Brilliance of the Color Black; and a panel on the next era of arts funding featuring Christopher J. Alfieri (Prospect New Orleans; Christovich & Kearney, LLP), Whitney Hardy (3RDSPACE, Hardy Beverages), and Abby Pucker (Gertie), moderated by Melissa Cowley Wolf (MCW Projects, Arts Funders Forum) in collaboration with Arts Funders Forum.

Additional Programming

As part of its inaugural Directors Summit, EXPO CHICAGO will present a keynote lecture by Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, the newly appointed Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). Serving as a culmination of the Directors Summit program, the lecture will highlight Dr. Jackson's 25-year body of work on understanding and elevating arts, culture and design as critical elements of healthy communities. Her work blends social science, arts and humanities-based approaches to comprehensive community development, systems change, program and policy evaluation and applied research.

In addition, EXPO CHICAGO's annual Curatorial Forum will feature a keynote by Koyo Kouoh, Chief Curator and Executive Director of Zeitz MOCAA, highlighting her previous work in founding RAW Material Company in Dakar in 2008 as an institution dedicated to art, knowledge and society. A center for critical education, an art exhibition space and home to a creative residency program, it supports the work of African and international artists and curators in all contemporary art media.

IN/SITU

Installed throughout Festival Hall and the city of Chicago, IN/SITU features large-scale sculpture, video, film, and site-specific works. For the 2022 IN/SITU program, Marcella Beccaria, Chief Curator and Curator of Collections at Castello di Rivoli Museo d'Arte Contemporanea in Turin, Italy, curated Rare Earths, an exhibition of major works including new site-specific pieces by artists from leading international exhibitors participating in this year's exposition. Coming from diverse geographic and cultural backgrounds, these artists present works in a variety of media-including sculpture, installation, performance, virtual reality and more. The selection of work for this year's edition includes pieces by RaphaÃ«l Barontini, Guglielmo Castelli, Heather Dewey-Hagborg, Liz Larner, Bertina Lopes, Cildo Meireles, John Preus, Nancy Rubins, Edra Soto, Stan VanDerBeek, and Sarah Zapata. The 2022 edition of IN/SITU is the first to feature a section dedicated to digital works, featuring artists aaajiao and Keiken + George Jasper Stone in collaboration with Daata. The indoor IN/SITU programming is complemented by an outdoor installation located throughout Chicago parks as part of IN/SITU OUTSIDE, featuring two works by Nancy Rubins from her Diversifolia series. For more information on the 2022 IN/SITU program, click here.

OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project

In keeping with Chicago's legacy of championing public art, EXPO CHICAGO will present major initiatives created in collaboration with the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), the Chicago Park District, and Navy Pier to highlight work by internationally recognized artists beyond Navy Pier.

OVERRIDE | A Billboard Project is a citywide collaborative public art initiative between EXPO and DCASE in collaboration with the Chicago Digital Network to exhibit artwork on all CDN billboards and, for the first time, City Information Panels "CIPs" in the Central Business District from April 4-17. Participants include both emerging and established artists from Chicago and around the world. Placing artwork within this public context and the broader presentation of billboard advertising, OVERRIDE takes its name from industry terminology referring to the continuation of an outdoor advertising program beyond a contracted period. Fully integrated into the language of advertising and local familiar signage, each of the works included within the OVERRIDE program present the opportunity for artists to intercept and push the boundaries of how visual culture is disseminated in our increasingly image-based environment.

Featured artists in the 2022 edition of OVERRIDE include Barnaby Barford, Sanford Biggers, Brandon Breaux, Jasmine Clarke, Laura Kina, Caroline Liu, Kameelah Janan Rasheed, Leonard Suryajaya, Gerald Williams and Karl Wirsum. For a full list of locations and more information on the 2022 program, click here.

For additional information and a full list of programming, exhibitors and more on the ninth edition of EXPO CHICAGO, please visit www.expochicago.com.