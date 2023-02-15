Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Greenhouse Theater Center

Easter Bunny Bingo will run for six weeks only during the Lenten season, starting Friday, March 3, through Saturday, April 8.

Feb. 15, 2023  
EASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Greenhouse Theater Center

Is it a sin to answer your cell phone during Mass? Can you text your confession to your priest? Is it a sin to eat meat on a Friday during Lent? You'll learn the answers to these and more as Vicki Quade's comedy: Easter Bunny Bingo: Jesus, Resurrection, & Peeps!, which returns on March 3, just in time for the Easter season, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Chicago.

The premise is that Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun, is here tonight to play bingo and talk about Easter traditions, why Easter is never on the same day, the history of no-meat Fridays, why we either love or hate Peeps, Easter movies, and much more!

It's a crazy night of Easter trivia, audience interaction, and a wacky contest all built about the concept of sin! Add to that a box of wacky prizes, some Easter candy, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor for a night of entertainment you'll never forget. And in this interactive bingo show, you'll actually play bingo. What could be more fun?! You'll be laughing so hard, you'll have to be careful watching your bingo cards!

Sharing the role of Mrs. O'Brien on stage will be the show's creator, Vicki Quade, and veteran Chicago comedy actresses Liz Cloud and Nancy Greco.

Easter Bunny Bingo is the latest installment in Quade's bingo series, which also includes the long-running hits Bible Bingo, Christmas Bingo, and the Halloween comedy, Holy Ghost Bingo. She is also the co-creator of the long-running hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, and a host of other religious comedies.

"As the creator of Late Nite Catechism, Vicki Quade knows a thing or two about what makes a one-person show successful," says Pioneer Press, Chicago.

Easter Bunny Bingo will run for six weeks only during the Lenten season, starting Friday, March 3, through Saturday, April 8. There is no show on Easter Sunday. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.




Otherworld Theatre Announces Cast For LOST REALMS Improvised Musical Show Photo
Otherworld Theatre Announces Cast For LOST REALMS Improvised Musical Show
Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today announced casting and details for its brand new recurring improvised musical show, LOST REALMS: IMPROVISED MUSICALS FROM BEYOND.
Music Institute Of Chicago Celebrates Trailblazing Women In Classical Music At Annual Gala Photo
Music Institute Of Chicago Celebrates Trailblazing Women In Classical Music At Annual Gala Benefit, May 15
Honoring trailblazing women in classical music who inspire the next generation, the Music Institute of Chicago hosts its Annual Gala Benefit on Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at The Peninsula Chicago, 108 E. Superior Street, Chicago. Event highlights include the presentation of the prestigious Dushkin Award to Maestra Marin Alsop, the Cultural Visionary Award for Chicago to Karen Gray-Krehbiel and John Krehbiel, Jr., and the Richard D. Colburn Award for Teaching Excellence to Barbara Ann Martin.
Chicago Chart-Topper Sarantos Blends Classic 60s Pop With Psychedelic Sounds On Latest Sin Photo
Chicago Chart-Topper Sarantos Blends Classic 60s Pop With Psychedelic Sounds On Latest Single And Video
Released on February 3rd, 'We Failed Until We Didn't' is the latest in a historic line of monthly single and video releases from Chicago-based singer-songwriter and musician, Sarantos.
IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere to Open at A Red Orchid Theatre This Spring Photo
IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere to Open at A Red Orchid Theatre This Spring
A Red Orchid Theatre will present the Chicago Premiere of Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, directed by Marti Gobel. Is God Is runs April 6 – May 28, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere to Open at A Red Orchid Theatre This SpringIS GOD IS Chicago Premiere to Open at A Red Orchid Theatre This Spring
February 14, 2023

A Red Orchid Theatre will present the Chicago Premiere of Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, directed by Marti Gobel. Is God Is runs April 6 – May 28, 2023.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL is The Highest Grossing Dolphin Show in the Organization's 80-Year HistoryMATILDA THE MUSICAL is The Highest Grossing Dolphin Show in the Organization's 80-Year History
February 14, 2023

February, 14, 2023 - The Dolphin Show at Northwestern University is proud to announce the five-performance engagement of Roald Dahl's MATILDA The Musical broke the gross ticket sales record, grossing over $61,000. MATILDA also sold out the 1000-seat Cahn Auditorium for its closing performance.
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Comes to Chicago's Children's Theatre in AprilTHE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Comes to Chicago's Children's Theatre in April
February 14, 2023

Spring is right around the corner, and so is The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, a bright, bold, super fun live stage version of Eric Carle’s timeless children’s book, emerging April 15-June 4, 2023 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine St. in Chicago’s West Loop. 
Porchlight Music Theatre Welcomes New Members To Its Board Of DirectorsPorchlight Music Theatre Welcomes New Members To Its Board Of Directors
February 13, 2023

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre, currently presenting Cabaret, now extended through March 19 at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, has announced the election of four new members to its Board of Directors, Joshua R. Goderis, Joseph Higgins, Kenny Ingram and Amy Jaine Wielunski. 
The Impostors Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Musical MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLEThe Impostors Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Musical MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE
February 13, 2023

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) continues their fourth season with the world premiere of the musical Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, written and composed by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia. Miranda: A War-Torn Fable runs February 17 – March 4, 2023 in the Upstairs Mainstage at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.
share