Dr. Raymond Nagem Heads Out On Tour In 2026 Featuring Complete Organ Works Of Maurice Duruflé

Dr. Raymond Nagem, noted organist and Minister of Music at The Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City, will present a five-city concert series in 2026 featuring the complete organ works of French composer Maurice Duruflé. Performances will run from February through June 2026.

The tour will include appearances in California, Arkansas, New York, Colorado, and Illinois. A highlight of the series will be Nagem’s April 21 performance at Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City as part of its Worship & Arts Series. That concert will also feature Duruflé’s Prélude, Récitatif, et Variations, Op. 3 for flute, viola, and piano, performed by Melissa Brassard (organ and piano), Bart Feller (flute), and Kal Sugatski (viola).

Performance Schedule

Feb. 1, 5:30 PM – St. James-by-the-Sea, La Jolla, CA (Tickets required)

Mar. 20, 7:30 PM – Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, Little Rock, AR (Tickets TBA)

Apr. 21, 7 PM – Brick Presbyterian Church, New York, NY (Tickets required)

May 1, 7:30 PM – St. John’s Cathedral, Denver, CO (Free, open to the public)

Jun. 21, 3 PM – Madonna della Strada Chapel, Loyola University, Chicago, IL (Free, open to the public)

About Dr. Raymond Nagem

Dr. Nagem serves as Minister of Music at The Brick Presbyterian Church and is a member of the organ faculty at Manhattan School of Music. He earned his Doctor of Musical Arts from The Juilliard School under Paul Jacobs, and previously held the position of Associate Director of Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, where he performed for over a decade.

His recording Divine Splendor, made on the Great Organ of St. John the Divine, is available on the Pro Organo label. During the pandemic, he launched Tuesdays at 6, a weekly online recital series featuring works from across the organ canon.

Originally from Medford, Massachusetts, Dr. Nagem holds degrees from Yale University and Juilliard. He has performed with numerous New York ensembles, including The Juilliard Orchestra, Trinity Baroque Orchestra, Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and Musica Sacra.