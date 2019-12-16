Definition Theatre Announces First Show Of 2020/21 Season & New Ensemble Members

Definition Theatre announces it will open its 2020/21 Season with the Chicago premiere of WHITE by newly-added ensemble member James Ijames, directed by Tasia A. Jones.

WHITE will run from April 17 - May 24, 2020, with a press opening on Saturday, April 25 at 6:00pm. Definition Theatre presents WHITE in collaboration with Steppenwolf Theatre's LookOut Series in the Steppenwolf 1700 Theatre. Tickets for WHITE are on sale and can be purchased online at steppenwolf.org or by calling 312-335-1650. The 1700 Theatre is located behind Front Bar at 1700 N Halsted.

Gus is a painter expecting his big break with a prestigious contemporary art museum in 'The New America' exhibition. When he's told by the museum's new curator that "white dudes" aren't a part of New America, he enlists the help of Vanessa, a black actress, and together they create Balkonae Townsend, a bold, young radical artist to serve as the face of his work. But when things start to spiral out of control, Gus is left to deal with the mess he created, and Vanessa must come to terms with her own agency as an artist. Audacious and bitingly funny, WHITE, explores white privilege, racial politics and the fine line between appropriation and opportunity.

Director Tasia A. Jones comments, "I'm very excited to work with Definition Theatre on WHITE by James Ijames. James's work is timely, provocative, and thought provoking. WHITE is strikingly relevant to our present moment. James has crafted this play with biting humor and authenticity while asking essential social questions. As theaters and art institutions grow more concerned with equity, diversity, and inclusion how do they ensure that they are not objectifying or tokenizing the very people they aim to include? I can't wait to see how the Chicago arts community-artists and audiences alike-responds to this play."

The WHITE production team includes Scott Penner (Scenic Designer), Sanja Manakoski (Costume Designer), Simean Carpenter (Lighting Designer) David Samba (Sound Designer) Sam Rosenfeld (Props Designer) and Maddie Martin (Production Manager). Additional credits include Jared Bellot (Dramaturg), Toni Ward (Stage Manager), and Ariel Beller (Assistant Stage Manager). Cast announcement to follow.

Beginning in the summer of 2020, Definition Theatre will officially begin a residency at the Green Line Performing Arts Center, located at 329 E Garfield Blvd. Green Line Performing Arts Center, the latest addition to the Arts Block, is a vital new theater venue and rehearsal space to support the arts across Chicago's South Side, and serves as a platform for artistic expression and public gatherings, contributing to the cultural and economic vibrancy of the Washington Park neighborhood.

Definition Theatre also announces the addition of three new artists to its ensemble. Joining the ensemble are actress Danielle Davis, director Sophiyaa Nayar, and playwright James Ijames.

"We are thrilled to expand our chosen family and give these incredible artists a creative home in Chicago," notes Definition Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. "Definition Theatre is committed to making room and supporting marginalized artists and continuing to add bold new voices to the American theater cannon."

For more information visit www.steppenolf.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You