DEAR ELIZABETH & More Set for Remy Bumppo Theatre Company 2024 - 2025 Season

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has revealed the 2024 - 2025 season. Remy Bumppo's season includes Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl, October 17 - November 17, directed by Remy Bumppo's Creative Producer Christina Casano, the return of its winter reading series, Readings on Ravenswood, winter 2025, and ‘Art' by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, May 1 - June 1, 2025, directed by Artistic Director Marti Lyons. Performances for Dear Elizabeth and ‘Art' will take place at Theater Wit, 1229 West Belmont Avenue in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Subscriptions for the 2024 - 2025 season are $51 - $105 and are currently on sale at RemyBumppo.org.

Single tickets for the productions will be available starting Wednesday, July 17 at TheaterWit.org.

“In our 24-25 season at Remy Bumppo we explore the power of connection. From Sarah Ruhl's exquisite piece, Dear Elizabeth, to the plays in our Readings on Ravenswood series, to Yasmina Reza's witty and biting work, ‘Art', each examines how connections are formed and tested,” said Artistic Director Marti Lyons. “Together, these pieces consider the bonds that transcend distance, the ties that hold no matter what the world may throw our way, and the relationships that stand the test of time. We look forward to connecting with our audiences through the experience of these beautiful works in the year ahead.”

The Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2024 - 2025 season includes:

Dear Elizabeth

By Sarah Ruhl

Directed by Christina Casano

October 17 - November 17

Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

Previews: Thursday, Oct. 17 - Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Performance schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $55

Subscriptions are now on sale at RemyBumppo.org

Single tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at TheaterWit.org

In 1947, Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell's first letters sparked a friendship that spanned 30 years, crossing continents and filling countless pages. Their correspondence, a blend of poetry and personal musings, became the anchor of their tumultuous lives. Despite rare meetings, their connection transcended the bounds of a traditional love story, evolving into a profound friendship.

Dear Elizabeth peeks into the private lives of two literary giants, revealing their vulnerabilities, insecurities and the intimacy of their bond. Sarah Ruhl creates a poignant narrative by weaving the poets' letters together, providing a window into their extraordinary connection, the enduring power of their words, and, ultimately, the transformative power of language and art.

Readings on Ravenswood

Winter 2025

Remy Bumppo Rehearsal Room, 1751 W. Grace St.

Complete list of plays, actors, directors and dates to be announced in the fall.

After a sold out inaugural series in 2024, Readings on Ravenswood returns with more plays featuring favorite playwrights and Core Ensemble members. Each reading includes a conversation with audience members immediately following that night's selected play.

‘Art'

By Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Marti Lyons

May 1 - June 1, 2025

Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave

Previews: Thursday, May 1 - Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Monday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

Performance schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $55

Subscriptions are now on sale at RemyBumppo.org

Single tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at TheaterWit.org

When Serge splurges on a controversial painting, it sparks a lively debate among his best friends, Marc and Yvan. What begins as playful banter soon escalates into heated arguments. As tensions build, their discussion of the subjective nature of art begins to expose the raw nerves at the center of the friendship. Will a piece of art sever their connection or bring them closer than ever?

‘Art' examines the quirky dynamics of friendship and the enigmatic world of art through Yasmina Reza's sharp wit and clever dialogue. This hilarious and thought-provoking comedy navigates the fine line between laughter and introspection, exploring the true value of both art and friendship.

Comments