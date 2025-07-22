Court Theatre Names Avery Willis Hoffman as New Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Court Theatre has appointed Avery Willis Hoffman as the next Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director. A visionary leader and producer with over two decades of experience in theatre, opera, music, and interdisciplinary performance, Hoffman will join Court in fall 2025 as a co-leader alongside Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre.

“Avery brings an extraordinary breadth of experience and a deep commitment to the transformative power of theatre,” Provost Katherine Baicker said. “Her vision and leadership will build on Court Theatre’s tradition of excellence while opening new pathways for artistic innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration and community engagement. We are thrilled to welcome her to the University.”

As Artistic Director, Hoffman will lead the theatre’s artistic vision, partnering with Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre to shape Court Theatre’s future.

“We are honored to welcome Avery Willis Hoffman as the next Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director of Court Theatre,” said Ysaguirre. “Avery is a visionary leader whose knowledge of the classics, depth of experience, artistic rigor, and commitment to inclusive storytelling make her an exceptional choice to guide Court’s artistic future. Her collaborative approach and thoughtful leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow our national profile and deepen our engagement with audiences. I look forward to working closely with her to advance the theatre’s mission and build on its legacy of bold, thoughtful storytelling.”

Hoffman will succeed Charles Newell, who served as Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director for three decades.

“I am deeply honored to join Court Theatre and the University of Chicago at this pivotal moment in the history of both Court and our nation,” Hoffman said. “Like the ancient Greeks, I believe theatre belongs at the center of civic life, with the transformative power to illuminate human nature, challenge assumptions and inspire resilience. I’m excited to build on the legacy of my predecessors, Nicholas Rudall and Charles Newell, and to collaborate with Court and University leadership, staff and faculty to reimagine how we understand and stage the classics.”

Hoffman most recently served as the inaugural Artistic Director of the Brown Arts Institute at Brown University, where she oversaw the opening of The Lindemann Performing Arts Center and produced more than 50 multidisciplinary projects featuring student and faculty work, along with esteemed visiting artists such as Carrie Mae Weems, William Kentridge, Tanya Tagaq, and Peter Sellars. She is also the founder of Avery Productions, where she has produced international tours and groundbreaking performances with acclaimed artists across genres.

Her prior roles include inaugural Program Director at Park Avenue Armory in New York City and Content Developer at Ralph Appelbaum Associates, where her primary project was the development of the permanent exhibitions of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Her collaborative practice spans the performing and visual arts, including partnerships with institutions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Studio Museum in Harlem, National Black Theatre, New York City Opera, and the Aspen Institute.

Hoffman brings a rich academic background to Court. She holds a DPhil and MSt in classical languages and literature from the University of Oxford, where she was a Marshall Scholar, and a BA in classics and English from Stanford University. Her scholarship and theatrical work consistently bridge classical texts and contemporary relevance—an approach that aligns closely with Court Theatre’s mission to reimagine classic theatre for modern audiences.

The appointment follows a comprehensive international search led by the Office of the Provost at the University of Chicago. She will assume her role in November, reporting to Provost Katherine Baicker.

