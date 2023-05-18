Comedian Esther Povitsky Comes to The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced upcoming appearances by comedian Esther Povitsky, featuring four stand-up performances Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. each night on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

A fixture of the LA comedy scene, Esther Povitsky can be seen on Hulu's 2nd season of DOLLFACE, starring alongside Kat Dennings and Shay Mitchell. Esther also co-created, co-starred and executive produced the Freeform show, ALONE TOGETHER, which premiered in January 2018.

In 2017, Esther was named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" and performed at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, returning to the showcase that helped to launch her career as a New Face in 2013. Her first comedy special, HOT FOR MY NAME, premiered Summer 2020 on Comedy Central.

She's had recurring roles on CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, LOVE, and DIFFICULT PEOPLE. Additionally, she guest starred in BROOKLYN 99, WORKAHOLICS, KEY & PEELE, and LADY DYNAMITE.

Esther hosted the Above Average/Tru TV series COCKTALES WITH LITTLE ESTHER, a sex-positive talk show for women, and has a beauty and health-centric podcast, GLOWING UP, with Caroline Goldfarb, where the two go on a journey to find their inner glowy goddess. She also co-hosts the podcast TRASH TUESDAY with Khalyla Kuhn and Annie Lederman.

