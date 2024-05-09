Chris Redd and Eugene Mirman Will Come to the Den Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Den Theatre has announced upcoming appearances by Chris Redd on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night and Eugene Mirman on Friday, November 8 at 7:15 p.m. at The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Chris Redd

Friday, October 4, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $45

Chris Redd’s first one-hour comedy special Why Am I Like This? premiered in November of last year and is currently streaming on MAX. He co-created and is set to voice a lead role in a yet-to-be-titled project from Broadway Video and Audible and stars opposite Eddie Murphy in the upcoming feature Candy Candy Lane. Redd is the co-creator, writer, and star of Peacock’s scripted comedy series Bust Down. He was a repertory player on NBC’s Saturday Night Live for 5 seasons.

In addition to acting and writing, Redd is a rapper and stand-up comedian who performs across the country and has toured the United States and Europe with The Second City Touring Company. He received the Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the SNL song Come Back, Barack. In 2019, Redd released his debut stand-up album, But Here We Are. Redd starred in the independent horror film Scare Me and can be seen in the comedy films Vampires vs. the Bronx, Deep Murder, The House,and A Futile and Stupid Gestures. He appeared in the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and opposite Kathy Bates in the Netflix original comedy series Disjointedand was featured in the series Wet Hot American Summer, NBC’s Will & Grace, Netflix’s Love, TV’ Land’s Teachers, Comedy Central’s Detroiters and Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. For two seasons, he portrayed the character of ‘Gary Williams’ on the NBC comedy Kenan.

Redd has also loaned his voice to many projects including Netflix’s Big Mouth, Audible’s 64th Man, and Disney’s Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Additionally, he was featured as a 2016 Standup New Face at Just for Laughs in Montreal. Redd was previously a performer at Chicago’s Second City and iO Chicago.

Eugene Mirman

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $45

Eugene Mirman is a comedian, actor, and hero who lives somewhere in Massachusetts. He voices “Gene” on Fox’s Emmy Award-winning animated series Bob’s Burgers. He appeared regularly on HBO’s Flight of the Conchords, Adult Swim’s Delocated, Archer, and a bunch of other TV shows. He’s released several comedy albums and standup specials. Eugene is the co-founder of Pretty Good Friends Records, which puts out wonderful comedy albums and other fantastic things.

Comments