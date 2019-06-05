Chicago's First Spanish Immersion Daycare & Preschool Rayito De Sol Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

Bienvenidos, Chicago! Rayito de Sol, 2550 W. Addison St., is thrilled to host its official grand opening celebration on Friday, June 21 from 3:30 - 6:00 p.m. The first facility of its kind in Chicago, Rayito de Sol offers an award-winning full Spanish Immersion program for children ages six weeks to six years old and will kick off its new location with a fun-filled event for families to enjoy, learn and connect right in the heart of the Roscoe Village neighborhood.

Throughout the afternoon, families will be treated to exciting experiences and activations including face painting, walking dinosaur and paleontologist entertainment, a bubble show, ribbon cutting ceremony and more. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy refreshments, music and the many fun activities in honor of their new location.

Located on the north side of Chicago, Rayito de Sol offers both full and part-time childcare and its program allows children to consciously grasp both the Spanish and English languages while receiving personalized care and attention from licensed and experienced native Spanish-speaking educators. Aiming to prepare children to excel as young leaders, the first-class educational early childhood facility offers an exclusive curriculum that stimulates creativity and encourages critical thinking.

"We are overjoyed to be opening our doors in Chicago," said Founder and CEO Luisa Fuentes. "The welcome from the community thus far has been overwhelmingly warm and we're so excited to continue getting to know our new north side neighbors."

Founded in Minneapolis by Fuentes in 2003 while seeking a Spanish-immersion school for her then three-year-old son, the Peruvian mother created Rayito de Sol, meaning Little Ray of Sun, to offer a year-round Spanish immersion program where kids can learn science, math, art, music and cultural development while being fueled with bilingual education, Spanish culture and diversity. All programs at Rayito de Sol follow all standards set by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and integrate the STEAM curriculum in their daily activities.

The new Chicago facility is licensed for 187 students, and children are separated into classrooms designated by age. All classrooms feature bright colors, natural light, interactive and educational entertainment elements and accommodate both individual and group learning, with authentic design elements from many Spanish-speaking cultures. Children are served completely organic, balanced meals and taught the importance of being eco-conscious and connecting with nature through time spent exploring the playground on property. Staff ratios range from one childcare professional for every four infants, to one per 10 preschoolers aged three to six. Children that enter the program full-time at three-years-old will become fluent in Spanish by the time they start kindergarten.

Rayito de Sol also offers a Summer Camp Spanish Immersion Program that includes their exclusive curriculum and incorporates additional indoor and outdoor activities such as yoga, professional Latin dance, drama, music and piñata parties monthly.

For more information on Rayito de Sol or the grand opening, please visit www.rayitoschool.com or call 312.819.5077. To schedule a tour of Rayito de Sol, please visit www.rayitoschools.com/contact-rayito.





