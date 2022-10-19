Chicago Theatre Week to Return in February 2023

Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW23), an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets will take place February 16-26, 2023.

The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00am CST on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

More than 100 productions are expected to participate, offering value-priced tickets to productions throughout the city and suburbs. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with an average of 2/3 of attendees visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Despite the pandemic, in February 2022 over 10,500 value-priced tickets were sold to over 60 participating shows and almost 400 individual performances.

A small sample of the many productions expected to participate are:

A Chorus Line - Drury Lane Theatre

Andy Warhol in Iran - Northlight Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie

Anna Karenina - The Joffrey Ballet at the Lyric Opera House

Big Fish - Marriott Theatre

Cats - Broadway In Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre

Cabaret ZaZou ­Presents Luminaire - Cabaret ZaZou at the Spiegeltent Cambria Hotel

Chlorine Sky - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Fen - Court Theatre

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill - Mercury Theater Chicago

Les Misérables - Broadway In Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre

Toni Stone - Goodman Theatre

Villette - Lookingglass Theatre Company

"Theatre at its root is about sharing stories. Every experience whether you are seeing a show for the first time or the 100th is completely unique in the way it's told, the reaction from the audience, the actors on stage, the interpretation of the director, and the person you choose to share that moment with," said League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Ford. "Chicago Theatre Week gives you the opportunity to experience multiple stories and participate in this unique experience across the city. There is a story for everybody on our stages."

"Nothing can replace the experience of a live show, and Chicago Theatre Week is the perfect time to explore some of Chicago's incredible productions," said Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "We are proud to partner with the League of Chicago Theatres to present this exciting celebration of Chicago's unique and vibrant theatre scene."

Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago. Subscribe to the Theatre Week email newsletter for updates and announcements.

The official hashtag for Chicago Theatre Week 2023 is #CTW23.

About Chicago theatre

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago's theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com. #ChiTheatre