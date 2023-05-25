Chicago Children's Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season

Chicago Children’s Theatre, Chicago’s largest professional theater devoted to children and young families, announced its 19th season today, launching in the fall with a world premiere play about Ben Franklin, filled with history and science, followed by two CCT “forever family favorites.”

CCT kicks off its 2023-24 season with Mesmerized: A Ben Franklin Science & History Mystery, adapted for the stage by Suzanne Maynard Miller, based on the book "Mesmerized: How Ben Franklin Solved a Mystery that Baffled All of France" by Mara Rockcliff. Through fabulous storytelling and fast-paced comedy, Ben and his niece, Sarah, travel to France and use the Scientific Method to test a mystical man’s magical cure-all. Kids will be tasked with helping solve this scientific mystery in this all-new production, fueled with stories about Ben Franklin’s many scientific discoveries and electrifying inventions.

Tommy Rapley directs. The production features China Brickey, Kasey Foster and Shawn Pfautsch and showcases the work of top Chicago designers Collette Pollard (set), Mieka van der Ploeg (costumes) and Matthew Muñiz (sound and original music). Performances are September 23-October 15, 2023.

Next, ‘tis the season for The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party, Chicago Children’s Theatre’s ever-popular holiday show, directed by co-creator Will Bishop. This undisputed annual rite of passage for Chicago toddlers often serves as their first introduction to live theater.

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party returns for its seventh season with an extended run due to popular demand, November 4-December 31, 2023. Watch your little one become absolutely enchanted as four adorable Beatrix Potter stories spring to life in this ingenious, interactive trunk and puppet show. But that’s not all. Right after the show, families from all over the city gather in the lobby for photos with the cast, puppet play, and sitting together at a communal holiday-decorated table set with a festive spread of holiday treats!

(left) Felix Mayes and Lily Emerson, and (center) Felix Mayes, in the 2022 production of The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party. (right) Lily Emerson meets audience members at the post-show holiday tea party. Photos by Charles Osgood.

In spring, Chicago Children’s Theatre will revive A Year with Frog and Toad, the production that launched the company 18 years ago. Children’s author and illustrator Arnold Lobel's beloved characters hop from the page to the stage in this smash hit, Tony-nominated musical. It’s based on Lobel’s popular children’s book that follows two best friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and their forever companion, the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.

Tapped to direct this charming story of a friendship that endures, weathering all seasons, is Michelle Lopez-Rios, who also staged CCT’s 2022 hit world premiere, Carmela Full of Wishes. Performances are April 13-June 9, 2024.

Subscriptions to Chicago Children’s Theatre’s 2023-24 season go on sale on Friday, May 26 at chicagochildrenstheater.org. Three-show subscriptions start at just $83. Or, choose a two-play package starting at just $53. Sign up for the CCT Family email list by June 30 for 25% off season tickets.

Single tickets, starting at $30, go on sale August 1. Email groupsales@chicagochildrenstheatre.org or call (312) 374-8835 to learn more about discounted rates for schools, playgroups, birthday parties and scouting groups.

Chicago Children’s Theatre is a “no shushing” theater. It’s located at 100 S. Racine Ave., at Monroe, in the heart of Chicago's West Loop, minutes from I-90 and I-290, as well as downtown and Ashland Avenue. Free, onsite parking is available on the south side of the building. Free street parking can be found nearby on weekends, or try the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.

More about Chicago Children’s Theatre’s 2023-24 season

Mesmerized: A Ben Franklin Science & History Mystery

Adapted for the stage by Suzanne Maynard Miller

Based on the book "Mesmerized: How Ben Franklin Solved a Mystery that Baffled All of France" by Mara Rockcliff

Directed by Tommy Rapley

Featuring China Brickey, Kasey Foster and Shawn Pfautsch

Designed by Collette Pollard (set), Mieka van der Ploeg (costumes) and Matthew Muñiz (sound and original music)

September 23-October 15, 2023

Press openings: Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Public performances: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For ages 7 and up

Embark on a journey to France with Ben Franklin, one of our country's founding fathers and most famous scientists, and his smart, outspoken young niece, Sarah, where they discover that people are magically being cured by a mysterious man—Mesmer. Through fabulous storytelling, fast-paced comedy and drawing from true stories of Franklin’s many scientific discoveries and inventions, Ben and Sarah employ the Scientific Method to put Mesmer's mystical powers to the test. Is it science, is it magic, or will we all be Mesmerized? Kids, come help solve this scientific mystery!

Chicago Children’s Theatre’s world premiere, Mesmerized: A Ben Franklin Science & History Mystery by Suzanne Maynard Miller, is inspired by the book “Mesmerized” by Mara Rockliff.

CCT commissioned this new, science-infused play for Chicago and the national TYA canon, so this first production proudly boasts an A-list design team drawn from stages like Goodman and Steppenwolf, including Tommy Rapley (director), Collette Pollard (set design), Mieka van der Ploeg (costume design) and Matthew Muñiz (sound and original music). Likewise, the cast features top Chicago actors Shawn Pfautsch, Kasey Foster and China Brickey.

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party

Based on the stories by Beatrix Potter

Created by Will Bishop, Lara Carling, Kay Kron, Grace Needlman and Ray Rehberg

Directed by Will Bishop

Puppet designs by Grace Needlman

Original music by Ray Rehberg and Charlie Malave

Starring Lily Emerson, Charlie Malave and Felix Mayes

Designed by Grace Needlman (puppets), Johan Gallardo (costumes) and Daniel Etti-Williams (sound)

November 4-December 31, 2023

Public performances: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with added weekday morning matinees for school groups and the holidays

For ages up to 8

Children, you are cordially invited to meet your favorite Beatrix Potter friends, including Mrs. Tittlemouse, the Two Bad Mice, the Tailor of Gloucester, and of course, Peter Rabbit.

These four adorable Beatrix Potter favorite tales come to life in Chicago Children's Theatre's ever-popular, interactive trunk and puppet show, complete with original music on mandolin, violin, toy piano and banjo. Levers are pulled and cranks are turned to reveal images that surprise and delight children, many experiencing live theater for the first time.

This handmade, lovingly crafted piece is an annual favorite at CCT. Over the past seven years, Beatrix Potter & Friends has toured to schools, libraries, cultural institutions, and even to China.

CCT’s charming storytellers interweave the classic narration and guide gentle interactive moments, recruiting young watchers to join the adventure. After the show, head to the lobby to play with the puppets, take pictures with the cast, and join fellow Chicago families for a communal tea party featuring a festive spread of holiday treats.

A Year with Frog and Toad

Book and lyrics by Robert Reale and Willie Reale

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel

Directed by Michelle Lopez-Rios

Music Direction and Musical Reductions by Christie Chilles Twillie

Designers include Courtney O'Neill (set), Lonnae Hickman (props) and

Christie Chilles Twillie (sound)

April 13-June 9, 2024

Press opening: Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Public performances: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For all ages

Chicago Children’s Theatre’s 19th season finale is a celebration of the joyful energy that launched the company, A Year with Frog and Toad. Children’s author and illustrator Arnold Lobel's beloved characters hop from the page to the stage in this Tony-nominated musical based on his popular children’s book that follows two best friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.

Michelle Lopez-Rios, who staged CCT’s 2022 world premiere Carmela Full of Wishes, returns to direct a new take on this beloved tale of friendship that endures, weathering all seasons. The design team features top Chicago professionals like Courtney O’Neill (set), Lonnae Hickman (props) and Christie Chilles Twillie (sound), underscoring CCT’s commitment to producing high caliber productions for children. The cast is TBA.

A Year with Frog and Toad was originally presented on Broadway by Bob Boyett, Adrianne Lobel, Michael Gardner, Lawrence Horowitz and Roy Furman. The play had its world Premiere at The Children's Theatre Company Minneapolis, Minnesota.