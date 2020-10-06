Chicago Children's Theatre Extends THE BEATRIX POTTER DRIVE-IN THEATRE EXPERIENCE

The Beatrix Potter Drive-In Theatre Experience will run through November 1.

Families, you better start hopping because The Beatrix Potter Drive-In Theatre Experience has just arrived at Chicago Children's Theatre, and tickets are selling like hot cakes.

This past weekend, the city's largest professional theater dedicated to children and families converted its West Loop parking lot into an outdoor drive-in, where it debuted its all-new, outdoor, socially distanced production to sold out parking lots.

Due to this strong audience demand, The Beatrix Potter Drive-In Theatre Experience, originally slated to run October 1-18, has already been extended through November 1. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Chicago Children's Theatre 100 S. Racine Street, located in the heart of Chicago's West Loop, just minutes from I-90, I-290, downtown and Ashland Avenue.

Tickets, $55 per car (up to 6 people, not including lap children under 18 months), are on sale now at chicagochildrenstheatre.org. Advance reservations only. No walk-up sales. Space is limited to 17 cars per show, so please reserve early. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets include free snacks and beverages. For more information, call CCT Guest Services, (312) 374-8835.

Note: The Beatrix Potter Drive-In Theatre Experience is being projected on a 15 x 30-foot screen in the theater's parking lot on the south side of the building. Please enter via Racine. Socially distancing norms are enforced and masks are required. Families may bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit outside near their vehicle.



i??Long a favorite at Chicago Children's Theatre, CCT planned ahead this summer and re-envisioned its perennial hit Beatrix Potter and Friends as a unique blend of live and pre-recorded action, all with a fun, outdoor drive-in setting in mind.

The Beatrix Potter Drive-In Theatre Experience reunites director, Will Bishop, designer Grace Needlman, and veteran cast members Lara Carling, Kay Kron and Ray Rehberg, who together created and filmed a delightful quartet of Beatrix Potter's favorite tales - The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse, The Tailor of Gloucester, The Tale of Mr. Jeremy Fisher and The Tale of Peter Rabbit - for this fall's outdoor run. Special protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of the creative team.

Watch your family grow thoroughly engrossed as these talented storytellers unspool tales of mischief and adventure about Peter Rabbit and his animal friends, all while unsealing mechanical "suitcase sculptures" that reveal ingenious 3D puppet characters, props and backdrops to help carry the stories forward. To add live touches, cellist Sonia Goldberg, aka "Music Bear" last season at CCT's Wake Up, Brother Bear!, welcomes audiences with live classical music "for beginners" and is visible playing live from CCT's glassed-in lobby during the show. Co-creator Kay Kron live hosts each performance, introducing each story and leading kids in safe, socially distanced, interactive fun-havin' throughout.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You