Chicago Cabaret Professionals Will Host MERRY MEASURES 2024 Benefitting Gilda’s Club Chicago

Chicago Cabaret Professionals has announced the return of its holiday event: Merry Measures, to be held at Davenport’s Piano Bar and Cabaret on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3, both shows begin at 7pm. This annual fundraiser, to benefit Gilda’s Club Chicago, includes two nights of amazing holiday music with two wonderful casts.

This year, the event will also feature special guest and Gilda’s Club Chicago Chief Development Officer, Bradford Newquist. Newquist, an accomplished vocalist, says he loves performing and loves his work with Gilda’s Club: “I've been at Gilda’s for 9 years and I love it when projects like this collide and connect different communities together.” He says music is an impactful part of Gilda's Club and in helping people on their cancer journey. Newquist says that collaborations with Lyric Opera Stage Artists and other arts agencies helps the organization reach out into the Chicago community and brings his two passions together. He will perform on both Merry Measures nights. Anyone who wishes to support Gilda’s Club Chicago can do so by going to their website: https://give.gildasclubchicago.org/campaigns/35619-merry-measures

Cast members for the two performances will include: Ken Baker, Aurora Boe, Andy Bossov, Emily Buckner, Carl Chadek, Patrick Davis, David Edelfelt, Cindy Firing, Ken Fobs, Ruth Fuerst, Caitlyn Glennon, Cathy Glickman, Carla Gordon, Sophie Grimm, Brianna Johnson, Lynne Jordan, Gaye Klopack, Yuka Layme, Amy Lechelt, Jonathan Lewis, Alex Magno, Michael Joseph Mitchell, Carol Moss, Bradford Newquist, Wendy Parman, Ren Perez, Pam Peterson, Patricia Salinski, Jan Slavin, Julie Soroko, Zoe Soteres Gary Thomas, Catherine Thomson, Siobhan Townsend and Carolyn Wehner. The production staff includes Amy Lechelt and Pam Peterson – Directors; David Edelfelt & Michael Joseph Mitchell – Assistant Directors and Andrew Blendermann & Howard Pfeifer – Music Directors. Martin Balogh is Producer.



Tickets are $25 plus fees. Suggested 2 drink minimum.





Comments