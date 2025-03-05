Cast and Crew Set For GORGEOUS at Raven Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago's Raven Theatre Company, in a co-production with Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, have announced the cast and production team for Keiko Green's World Premiere of GORGEOUS, directed by Kirsten Fitzgerald. The show holds previews May 1 - 4 and runs May 7 - June 7, 2025, on Raven Theatre's stage at 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets ($45, $30 previews) on sale April 1, 2025.

Jenny has a simple life; she takes care of the elderly and shows dogs professionally. When her just-a-little-bit-older boyfriend Bill dies in the middle of a dog show, all Jenny wants is to get rid of his stuff and continue to show his champion Bulldog, Gorgeous. But then his ex-wife, Bernie, shows up talking about taking back the house…and the dog. Amid the boxes of things that made up Bill's life and rants about his shortcomings (both are numerous), Jenny and Bernie must find a way forward for themselves and the dog. This funny and complicated world premiere of GORGEOUS asks questions about forgiveness and accountability in the face of grief.

GORGEOUS, written by Keiko Green and directed by Kirsten Fitzgerald, features Stephanie Shum (Jenny) and Tara Mallen* (Bernie). The production team includes Caroline Uy (Dramaturg); JC Widman* (Stage Manager); Theo Wampuszyc (Asst. Stage Manager); Mara Ishihara Zinky (Scenic Designer); Paloma Locsin (Props Designer); Maegan Pate (Costumes Designer); Seojung Jang (Lighting Designer); Connor Wang^ (Sound Designer); Catherine Miller (Raven Casting Director); Glenn Obrero (Rivendell Casting Director); Ruby Lowe (Master Electrician); Lucy Whipp (Production Manager)

* Member of Actors Equity Association^ Member of USA 829, a labor and professional association of Designers, Artists, Craftspeople, and Department Coordinators.

