Cast and Creative Team Announced For Porchlight Music Theatre's THE APPLE TREE

Porchlight Music Theatre begins its ninth season of Chicago's "lost" musicals series with Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree, book and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, book and music by Jerry Bock with additional material by James Coopersmith.

Each of the three musical stories in The Apple Tree is directed by a different person, Frankie Leo Bennett (The Diary of Adam and Eve), Jamal Howard (The Lady or the Tiger?), and Laura Savage (Passionella) with musical direction by David Fiorello. Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree is presented for three performances only Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn Street.

Three-show discounted Porchlight Revisits subscriptions are available and single tickets to Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree are $52 at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.

Now in its ninth season, Porchlight Revisits celebrates the rarely seen musical gems of Broadway, off-Broadway and beyond and is the ticket to go behind the scenes with an introduction to the luminaries who created the greatest musicals of all time and an opportunity to discover a new 'old' favorite all in one big show. Chicago's finest music theatre talents dust off these treasures and escort audiences into the world of the art of music theatre's past for a limited run. In addition to productions from days gone by, each Porchlight Revisits includes the Behind the Show Backstory, an entertaining and informative multimedia presentation, created and hosted by Artistic Director Michael Weber, introducing the evening's production including the show's creative history, juicy backstage stories and much more.

The 2022 - 2023 Porchlight Revisits season begins with The Apple Tree from the songwriting team behind Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me. This witty, tuneful and charming piece that was Tony nominated for Best Musical is made up of three musical miniatures: The Diary of Adam and Eve, a quirky, touching spin on the tale of the world's first couple, adapted from Mark Twain's short stories; The Lady or the Tiger?, a 1960's rock and roll fable set in a mythical kingdom, which explores the fickleness of love and Passionella based on Jules Feiffer's offbeat Cinderella story about a chimney sweep who dreams of being a "glamorous movie star."

Additional Porchlight Revisits in the 2023 - 2023 season includes Porchlight Revisits I am a Camera, Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 , a complement to Porchlight's Mainstage Cabaret, this special event production is a rare opportunity to experience the remarkable 1951 play that became the inspiration for the musical Cabaret and Porchlight Revisits Two by Two, Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Martin Charnin and book by Peter Stone based The Flowering Peach by Clifford Odets. Porchlight Revisits Two by Two tells the story of Noah, the flood and its aftermath with touches of modern themes including the environment and the differences from generation to generation.

The cast of Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree includes Jonah Cochin (Adam/ensemble); Maddison Denault (Princess Barbara/ensemble); Susan Hofflander (Snake/ensemble); Shea Hopkins (Flip/The Prince/ensemble); Ruchir Khazanchi (Captain Sanjar/ensemble); Michael Mejia (Balladeer/ensemble); Leah Morrow (Ella/Passionella/Ensemble); Emma Rosenthal (Narrator/ensemble) and Ciarra Stroud (Eve/ensemble).

The Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree creative team includes Frankie Leo Bennett (director, The Diary of Adam and Eve), Jamal Howard (director/choreographer, The Lady or the Tiger?), and Laura Savage (director, choreographer, Passionella); David Fiorello (music director), Rachel Sypniewski (costume designer); Rachel West (lighting designer), Matthew R. Chase (sound designer); Alden Vasquez (stage manager); Emily Marrazzo (assistant stage manager); Kevin Vilchez (assistant stage manager); Majel Cuza (production manager) and Michael Weber (artistic director).