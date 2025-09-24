Cast Set for URINETOWN at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has revealed the company of "Urinetown," playing November 7 to December 21. Written by Chicago's own Mark Hollmann (music and lyrics) and Greg Kotis (lyrics and book), the celebrated satirical musical will put audiences front and center as Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre becomes a world of water shortages, catchy tunes, sharp wit, and a fight for free toilet usage.

"It's a very timely production for audiences looking for something a bit more non-traditional this holiday season," says Managing Director Carolyn Brady. "It hearkens Bertolt Brecht & Kurt Weill's 'The Threepenny Opera' classicism and satirizes many themes our world is facing today while paying fast-paced homage to moments of classic musicals (picture the 'Les Miserables' flag-waving in 'Do You Hear the People Sing?') It makes you root for the underdog and contains characters that bring you 'Hope' (wink-wink!). You will laugh out loud and walk away reflecting on the clever and relevant story. Additionally, the Act I finale is arguably one of the best production numbers in all of musical theater history."

Welcome to Urinetown: a dystopian-like city experiencing a water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, which has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets forcing the citizens to pay to use public amenities. With gusto, show-stopping numbers, and a little bit of love, our hero Bobby Strong and his ragtag friends rise from the sewage to spark the revolution. Thanks to the clever writing of Hollmann and Kotis, in this Tony Award-winning hit (Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score), nothing is safe from witty criticism - capitalism, politics, the establishment, the anti-establishment, and even musical theater itself.

Leading the artistic team is Director Danny Kapinos (he/him) with Aaron Kaplan (he/him) as Music Director. Northwestern graduate Kapinos is a Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Blank Theatre Company having directed multiple Jeff-nominated productions with the company.

"'Urinetown' is one of the funniest musicals ever written, and it pays loving homage to the Kurt Weill and Mark Blitzstein pieces that Fred loved and frequently programmed," says Kapinos. "It is a privilege and an honor to be able to carry on Fred's legacy at this theatre."

Kaplan earned his master's degree in Orchestral Conducting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and dual bachelor's degree in cello performance and music education at the University of Illinois. He is a Jeff-nominated music director serving in the role for over 80 productions, including, most recently teaming up with Kapinos for Blank Theatre's production of "Passion."

"I'm excited to work at Theo for the first time and to help in continuing to honor Fred's legacy of showcasing important, honest, and relevant stories to the Chicago storefront theatre scene," shares Kaplan. "I'm thrilled to be working with Brenda for the first time and to collaborate with Danny again. 'Urinetown' has so many different musical styles, drawing influences from several eras of musical theatre. With a top-notch cast and the original orchestrations, audiences will be blown away at the talent performing right in front of them."

Jeff Award-winning Choreographer and Theo favorite, Brenda Didier, joins the team as Choreographer. Didier recently fearlessly led the team as Co-Director and Choreographer of Theo's production of "Diana", the final show touched by its late Founder and Artistic Director, Fred Anzevino. Alongside Didier will be Cameron Turner (he/him) as Associate Choreographer.

"I am excited to choreograph 'Urinetown' for Theo this season after Fred asked me last Spring. Fred was so excited about this show! I am also thrilled to collaborate for the first time with our Director Danny Kapinos and our Music Director Aaron Kaplan," shared Choreographer Brenda Didier. "I love Ensemble driven productions and 'Urinetown' is known for being an excellent ensemble piece. I love to showcase the talents of every cast member. I believe a show's energy relies on the collective strength of the entire cast."

Kevin Zhou (he/him) returns to Theo as Associate Music Director & Conductor/Piano having most recently served in the same role for "Diana." Transforming Theo's intimate cabaret venue will be Scenic Designer Eleanor Kahn (she/her; "Never Better"), Lighting Designer Ellie Fey (she/her; "TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix," "Tell Me On a Sunday"), and Properties Designer Ab Rieve (they/them; "TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix," "Tell Me On a Sunday"). Costume Designer Cindy Moon (she/her) also returns to Theo following her recent Jeff Award nominated work on "A Little Night Music" and "The Threepenny Opera," along with Mark Park (any) as Wigs and Make-Up Designer.

Jeff-nominated actor Ryan Stajmiger (he/him) steps into the role of the musical's enforcer and quasi-narrator Officer Lockstock with his accidental sidekick, Little Sally, played by Maya Tanaka Allwardt (she/her). Drew Longo (he/him) will play the antagonistic megalomaniacal CEO of Urine Good Company Caldwell B. Cladwell. As the unexpected revolution leader Bobby Strong is Luke Nowakowski (he/they), with Amanda Rodriguez (she/her), as his forbidden love interest Hope Cladwell. The purveyor of the poorest, filthiest town urinal is Alicia Berneche (she/her) in the role of Penelope Pennywise. Rounding out the company are Reginald Hemphill (he/him; Ensemble/Understudy Officer Lockstock), Matt Frye (he/him; Ensemble/Understudy Caldwell B. Cladwell), Mai Hartwich (she/her), Ensemble/Understudy Hope Cladwell), Alex Madda (she/her; Ensemble/Understudy Penelope Pennywise), Kevin Chlapecka (he/him; Ensemble) Natalie Henry (she/her; Ensemble), and external Understudies Christopher Ratliff (he/him), Aidan Leake (he/him), and Kelcy Taylor (she/her).

The company will be supported by Theo's resident Director of Production Carl Herzog (he/him), Corbin Paulino (he/him; Stage Manager), Mags Sowell (she/her; Assistant Stage Manager), Nick Peebles (he/him; Technical Director) and Jackson Mikkelsen (he/him; Production Electrician).