Cast Set for Porchlight's 2024 ICONS Gala Celebrating Raúl Esparza

Porchlight Music Theatre has revealed the cast for its ICONS Gala Celebrating Raúl Esparza, Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago at Water Tower Place, 160 E. Pearson St. Mr. Esparza is scheduled to attend. The ICONS Gala supports Porchlight’s mission of celebrating the past, present and future of music theatre through its artistic, educational and community programming.

Single tickets are $350 and $500 and table reservations are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Development Director Pam Klier at Pam@PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.



Porchlight launches the 30th season with its annual fundraiser and includes a full slate of entertainment featuring performers Adrian Aguilar, Juwon Tyrel Perry, Ava Stovall and Keely Vasquez celebrating Mr. Esparza’s stage career including numbers from tick, tick … BOOM!, Company, Sunday in the Park with George and others, directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber, music directed by Linda Madonia (keyboard) with associate music director Justin Kono (drums) and Eric von Holst (bass). In addition to the performances there will be an interview between Mr. Esparza and WGN’s Paul Lisnek and the presentation of the 2024 Luminary Award to longtime supporters Michelle and Steve Cucchiaro, an exciting auction and a deluxe brunch buffet with mimosas and wine sponsored by Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar.



The ICONS Gala was launched in 2012 and many icons have been honored throughout its history including Hal Prince, Elaine Stritch, Bob Fosse, Ethel Merman and Fred Astaire among others. In 2020, the ICON Award was established to celebrate a notable artist who has made an indelible contribution to American entertainment and has since been presented to living legends Joel Grey, Chita Rivera, Donna McKechnie and Ben Vereen.

The Luminary Award is bestowed annually at the ICONS Gala and this year it is presented to longtime supporters Michelle and Steve Cucchiaro. This honor recognizes an outstanding individual, family or family foundation with a history of philanthropic and volunteer leadership on behalf of Porchlight and music theatre in Chicago, and whose generosity inspires others to philanthropic action. Past honorees include Rick and Deann Bayless and the Bayless Family Foundation, Elaine Cohen and Arlen D. Rubin, Jim Jensen, Jean Klingenstein, Dan Ratner and the Ratner Family Foundation and Paul M. Lisnek.



The 2024 ICONS Gala is sponsored by Michelle & Steve Cucchiaro, Emily & Bob Carroll, Art Garwin, Rhona & Julian Frazin, Joe Higgins & Scott Hoesman, Chuck & Diane Laff, Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar and Bukiety Floral.

