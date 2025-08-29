Cast Set For FOUR PLACES at 4 Chairs Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Founder of 4 Chairs Theatre, Lauren Berman is producing and directing Four Places by Joel Drake Johnson

Four Places, deceptively simple and unfolding in real time, is an emotionally precise play that employs its spare components to devastating and darkly comic effect. A middle-aged brother and sister have gotten word from their elderly parents' caretaker that they may be a danger to each other. The brother joins his sister and mother on their weekly lunch date, hoping that he and his sister can get a clearer picture of the situation. As the mother confronts the indignities of age, and the children stare down a mounting list of losses and disappointments, a harrowing image of the family emerges. Johnson explores the ways that familial love and knowledge create both hurt and comfort.

Location of show: Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N. Clark St. 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60640

Dates: Running October 16-November 2 -Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm

The Cast: Valerie Gorman (Peggy), Andrea Uppling (Ellen), Michael Stejskal (Warren). Amber Dow (Barb).

The Understudies: Julie Mitre (Peggy), Amber Dow (Ellen), Nick Arceo (Warren), Amy Torf (Barb)

Joining Lauren Berman (Producer/Director), is Lauren Miller (Assistant Producer) Amanda Tancioco Rokosz (Stage Manager), Bob Pinta (Set Designer), Elliot DePappe (Lighting Designer), Anika Splettstoeszer (Costume Designer), Aaron Woodstein (Sound Designer), Helen Neppl (Props Designer), Mary McMurray (Assistant Director), MJ Deamon (Intimacy Designer)