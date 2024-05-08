CDHF Reveals Dance for Life 2024 Companies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago Dance Health Fund, which supports the health and wellness of Chicago’s professional dance community, has announced the companies performing at Dance for Life 2024, its 33rd annual fundraiser, taking place Saturday, August 10 at 6 p.m. at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago, followed by an After Party at Venue SIX10, 610 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago.

The complete lineup includes returning companies Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The Joffrey Ballet, Trinity Irish Dance Company, and Visceral Dance Chicago. Making their Dance for Life debuts are Ballet 5:8, Praize Productions, and Winifred Haun & Dancers. Choreographing the finale, performed by dancers from throughout the Chicago area, is Jonathan Alsberry, featuring original music by Ira Antelis.

The Fund will announce the program of works the companies will perform in June.

Dance for Life 2024 Co-Chairs are Victor Alexander and Maray Gutierrez, returning for a second year, and new this year, Ekua and Jamin McGinnis.

Proceeds from Dance for Life benefit the Chicago Dance Health Fund, which provides Chicago dance industry professionals with financial support for preventative health care and critical medical needs. The event showcases the city’s variety of dance traditions and styles by bringing together professional dance companies and dancers from throughout Chicago, who unite to support their peers by generously donating their time, energy, and artistry. Throughout its history, Dance for Life has presented nearly 50 Chicago-based professional dance companies representing a variety of genres, sizes, and histories and numerous choreographers, artists, and designers. An additional beneficiary of Dance for Life is AIDS Foundation Chicago.

Comments