Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CARRIE 2: THE RAGE, THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Returns For One Night Only

The performance is on Monday, October 17th at 7:30pm.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

CARRIE 2: THE RAGE, THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Returns For One Night Only

Since 1976 you've been in love with Carrie White, the telekinetic teen whose catastrophic prom night captivated the nation and led to thrilling adaptations, musicals, and revivals. Since 1999, you've completely missed the fact that CARRIE has a legitimate cinematic sequel that tells the story of Carrie's half-sister Rachel, an angst-ridden rebel whose life seems to be looking up until her mysterious powers take hold.

Now, with CARRIE 2: THE RAGE, THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY (In Concert), you can relive the magic of CARRIE in nearly every way as prom night survivor-turned-school counselor Sue Snell seeks to help Rachel before it's too late, Rachel's hyper-religious mother tries to kill her, and popular high schoolers prove, once again, they are the absolute worst. This extremely 90s experience featuring an original score by Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers, Amy Adams Wins An Oscar) and music direction by Tyler Kivel (Thrones! The Musical Parody) arrives right in time for Halloween to remind you exactly why the White family line has endured for decades.

The cast will feature: Carisa Gonzalez (Rachel), Alex Newkirk (Jesse), Britain Gebhardt (Sue Snell), Annie Pfohl (Barbara), Caitlyn Cerza (Tracy), Tafadzwa Diener (Lisa/Amy), Amara Gonzalez (Young Rachel/Monica), Josiah Robinson (Mark), Michael Idalski (Brad), Dakota Hughes (Eric), and Nick Druzbanksi (Stage Directions/Arnie).

CARRIE 2: THE RAGE, THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY (In Concert) plays at the Venus Cabaret Theater (3745 North Southport Avenue) on Monday, October 17th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25. More information is available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196705®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mercurytheaterchicago.com%2Fcarrie-2-the-rage-the-unauthorized-musical-parody?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


M.A.D.D. Rhythms Joins The Harold Washington Cultural Center For An Open House This SaturdayM.A.D.D. Rhythms Joins The Harold Washington Cultural Center For An Open House This Saturday
September 13, 2022

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, joins the Harold Washington Cultural Center (HWCC) for a one day only special event, The Center of Culture Open House, Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. The open house is free of charge and open to the public.
Chicago Humanities Festival Announces Fall Line-UpChicago Humanities Festival Announces Fall Line-Up
September 13, 2022

This fall, the Chicago Humanities Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in film, politics, music, literature, and activism to stages across Chicago for entertaining, inspiring, and provocative conversations addressing the theme of “PUBLIC” and how we are all re-imagining our public lives.
Amber Mandley Appointed as PrideArts' Managing DirectorAmber Mandley Appointed as PrideArts' Managing Director
September 13, 2022

The Board of Directors of PrideArts, the Uptown-based theatre company focused on presenting queer stories on live stages and virtual platforms, has appointed Amber Mandley as Managing Director, a new position.
Ed Wells Announced as Chief Executive Officer of The Second CityEd Wells Announced as Chief Executive Officer of The Second City
September 13, 2022

The Second City has announced Ed Wells as its chief executive officer, signaling a new chapter of growth for the 63-year-old organization. Wells joins The Second City from Sesame Workshop, where he served as executive vice president and global head of media and education. 
Rikki Lee Travolta Set To Star In Chicagoland's I HATE HAMLETRikki Lee Travolta Set To Star In Chicagoland's I HATE HAMLET
September 13, 2022

Rikki Lee Travolta will head the cast of Elgin Theatre Company's mounting of Paul Rudnick's iconic comedy I Hate Hamlet opening September 30, 2022, at the Elgin Arts Showcase just north of Chicago. Under the direction of Regina Belt-Daniels, Travolta will play the role of Andrew Rally – a famous but not terribly talented TV star who is cast in the title role of Shakespeare in the Park's Hamlet.