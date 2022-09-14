CARRIE 2: THE RAGE, THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Returns For One Night Only

Since 1976 you've been in love with Carrie White, the telekinetic teen whose catastrophic prom night captivated the nation and led to thrilling adaptations, musicals, and revivals. Since 1999, you've completely missed the fact that CARRIE has a legitimate cinematic sequel that tells the story of Carrie's half-sister Rachel, an angst-ridden rebel whose life seems to be looking up until her mysterious powers take hold.

Now, with CARRIE 2: THE RAGE, THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY (In Concert), you can relive the magic of CARRIE in nearly every way as prom night survivor-turned-school counselor Sue Snell seeks to help Rachel before it's too late, Rachel's hyper-religious mother tries to kill her, and popular high schoolers prove, once again, they are the absolute worst. This extremely 90s experience featuring an original score by Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers, Amy Adams Wins An Oscar) and music direction by Tyler Kivel (Thrones! The Musical Parody) arrives right in time for Halloween to remind you exactly why the White family line has endured for decades.

The cast will feature: Carisa Gonzalez (Rachel), Alex Newkirk (Jesse), Britain Gebhardt (Sue Snell), Annie Pfohl (Barbara), Caitlyn Cerza (Tracy), Tafadzwa Diener (Lisa/Amy), Amara Gonzalez (Young Rachel/Monica), Josiah Robinson (Mark), Michael Idalski (Brad), Dakota Hughes (Eric), and Nick Druzbanksi (Stage Directions/Arnie).

CARRIE 2: THE RAGE, THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY (In Concert) plays at the Venus Cabaret Theater (3745 North Southport Avenue) on Monday, October 17th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25. More information is available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196705®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mercurytheaterchicago.com%2Fcarrie-2-the-rage-the-unauthorized-musical-parody?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.