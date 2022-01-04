Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway in Chicago Announces Food & Beverages Will No Longer be Sold in Theatres

If you choose not to abide by these protocols you will not be allowed admittance to any of the Broadway In Chicago Theatres.

Jan. 4, 2022  

Broadway in Chicago has announced that food and beverage concessions will not be sold and eating and drinking is not permitted inside the theatres.

See the tweet below:

For more information visit: https://www.broadwayinchicago.com/COVID19/


