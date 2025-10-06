Broadway In Chicago To Present THE WIZ, LES MISÉRABLES, and CHICAGO In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago has announced that three beloved musicals—THE WIZ, LES MISÉRABLES, and CHICAGO—will return to Chicago stages in 2026.

THE WIZ

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.)

March 31–April 5, 2026

The Wiz will return “home” to stages across America in an all-new national tour, direct from Broadway.

This groundbreaking reimagining of The Wizard of Oz transformed Broadway with its blend of soul, gospel, rock, and ’70s funk. Directed by Schele Williams (The Notebook, Aida revival) with choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), this vibrant new production will bring a dazzling new groove to “easing on down the road.”

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL

The Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.)

May 5–10, 2026

The longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago remains the show with everything that makes Broadway sizzle: fame, fortune, and all that jazz.

Set in the Jazz Age, Chicago follows vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—two rivals turned media sensations—in a sharp satire of celebrity, scandal, and the justice system.

After more than 10,000 performances, six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, Chicago continues to razzle-dazzle audiences around the world.

LES MISÉRABLES

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.)

May 12–24, 2026

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Les Misérables will make its triumphant return to Chicago.

Set in 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells a story of love, sacrifice, and redemption against the backdrop of revolution. The score includes such timeless songs as “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” and “One Day More.”

Seen by more than 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, Les Misérables remains one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Tickets

Current subscribers can add these productions to their season packages by calling 312-977-1717 or visiting BroadwayInChicago.com. Group tickets for ten or more are available now by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or calling 312-977-1710. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.