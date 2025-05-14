Black Ensemble To Present THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR: GLADYS, DIONNE AND PATTI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Ensemble Theater's Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor has announced That's What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne and Patti, a musical celebration of sisterhood, soul, and legendary voices written and directed by Producing Managing Director Daryl D. Brooks.

Three legendary music icons—Patti LaBelle, Dionne Warwick, and Gladys Knight—come together in Las Vegas to kick off their highly anticipated residency. As they gather backstage, memories begin to flow, leading them to reminisce about their deep bond, personal journeys, and the relationships that have shaped them over the decades.

Featuring timeless hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “You Are My Friend,” “Walk on By,” and, of course, “That's What Friends Are For,” this uplifting musical celebration of friendship and music will have you on your feet, singing along, and reliving the magic of these extraordinary voices.

The cast includes: Rose Marie Simmons (Mature Gladys Knight), Michaela Dukes (Young Gladys Knight), Sybyl Walker (Mature Dionne Warwick), Brianna Buckley (Young Dionne Warwick), Tamara Batiest (Mature Patti LaBelle), Courtney Driver (Young Patti LaBelle/Ensemble), Dennis Dent (Charles Gibbons/ Ensemble), Dwight Neal (Luther Vandross/Ensemble), and Jaitee Thomas (Michael Peterson/Ensemble), and Trequon Tate (Ensemble).

The creative team includes Jackie Taylor (Producer and CEO), Daryl Brooks (Writer/Director), Robert Reddrick (Music Director), Tanji Harper (Choreographer), Denise Karczewski (Lighting Designer), Angie Weber Miller (Set Designer), Gregory Grahm (Costume Designer), D.j. Douglass (Projection Designer), Sean Alvarez (Sound Designer), Robin DaSilva (Vocal Arranger), Rachel West (Master Electrician), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director) Cat Andrade (Equity Stage Manager) and Olivia Leslie (Equity Assistant Stage Manager).

The musicians are: Robert Reddrick (drums/band leader), Oscar Brown Jr (guitar), Adam Sherrod (keys), and Walter Harrington (bass).

Tickets for That's What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne and Patti are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Performances are Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $57.50-$66.50 (taxes and fees included). Valet parking is available for $13 (cash only).

The 5-Play Card

Black Ensemble Theatre's 5-Play Card is a digital ticket package unlike any other. At a cost of $275, buying a 5-Play Card saves $10 off each individual ticket, giving an average of $55 a ticket as opposed to our standard $65 ticket price. One of the greatest perks of the 5-Play Card is its flexibility – use the five tickets any way you want! You can: bring five people to one show, treat yourself to five different shows, or use the 5-Play Card in any ticket number combination until all five tickets are spent.

The 5-Play Card is good for 18 months and becomes active immediately after purchasing. If you buy multiple 5-Play Card packages, please note that a maximum of five tickets can be redeemed on a single show date.

