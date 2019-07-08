Babes With Blades Takes Off With WOMEN OF 4G

Babes With Blades Theatre Company's (BWBTC) 22nd anniversary season launches with Women Of 4G, August 1 - September 14, written by Amy Tofte, direction by Lauren Katz, assistant direction by Stephanie Mattos and fight direction by Maureen Yasko. All performances are at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St. Preview performances are Thursday, Aug. 1 - Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. Opening Night is Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.

Regular performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Preview tickets are $10, general admission are $28 with a discounted student and senior price available at $15. Every show has a limited number of $10 tickets for industry professionals who must present proof of theatre industry affiliation. Additional information and tickets are available now at BabesWithBlades.org or by calling 773.904.0391.

Seventy-five years in the future, an all-female crew and their male captain depart on what appears to be a routine mission to Mars until the captain is murdered and the real mission comes to light. Part murder mystery, part space thriller, Women of 4G uses a science fiction world to ask questions about women in power as well as their leadership, responsibility and, ultimately, sacrifice.

The cast of Women Of 4G includes Jillian Leff*, "Ensign Pierce;" Cynthia Hines, "Stark;" LaKecia Harris, "Nataki;" Jazmín Corona, "Wollman;" Catherine Dvorak*, "Baston;" Renee Lockett, "Dr. Cava;" Judi Schindler, "Dr. Toulle" with understudies Samantha Price, "U/S Pierce/Baston;" Ashley Yates, "U/S Nataki/Stark/Wollman" and Tehilla Newman, "U/S Cava/Toulle."

The production team of Women Of 4G is Anika Jones, production manager; Hannah Foerschler, sound designer; Sarah West, stage manager; Jessica Baldinger, scenic designer; Jeremiah Barr, technical director; Auden Granger, properties designer; Maureen Yasko, fight director; Elle Erickson, costume designer; Gabrielle Strong, lighting designer; Lauren Katz, director and Stephanie Mattos, assistant director.

*denotes BWBTC ensemble member





